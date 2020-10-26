Rather than stifling innovation in security, I would argue that privacy concerns are driving it and inculcating a necessary awareness of ethical practices in our industry. There is a train of thought that if you have nothing to hide, you should not be concerned if your privacy is eroded. This makes sense on the surface (especially when you consider the basic CCTV systems of a few years ago), but with the advent of AI and facial detection. there are fresh and unsettling potential opportunities for misuse. For example, these systems could be (and have been) used for ethnicity detection as part of a suppression of ethnic minorities. Whilst the technology itself has no inherently sinister purpose, it could be corrupted by regimes that do not use it ethically and responsibly. As security providers we have a duty to ensure that the human right to privacy is respected and not ignored.