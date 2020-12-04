Security teams using traditional motion detection technologies regularly experience false alarms caused by everything from heavy rain to falling leaves, flowing water, or even passing wildlife. To help teams identify and respond to real security breaches faster, Hikvision has embedded its flagship AcuSense technology in its Motion Detection functionality, which supports identification of human and vehicle targets, and take security teams straight to the video evidence they need.
Until recently, most systems with traditional motion detection used ‘pixel changes’ to trigger alerts. While this approach can pick up real security threats, like an intruder breaching a perimeter wall, there is also a high risk of false alarms.
Potential security threats
This is especially the case in ‘movement intensive’ environments, such as areas close to running water, busy roads, or farms where large animals roam. In these types of spaces, many motion detection systems are unable to distinguish between normal or expected movements and potential security threats - rendering them ineffective. Additionally, there’s the challenge of actually finding video evidence once a breach has occurred.
In spaces where movement is constant, teams need to review every minute of footage manually - increasing workloads, frustration and - ultimately - costs as well. To address the challenges, Hikvision has upgraded its Motion Detection with its AcuSense technology. This takes motion detection to the next level with features for distinguishing human beings and vehicles from other objects in any given environment, and tools to make video searches as smart and quick as possible.
Real security threats
Security teams capture every potential security threat as soon as the system is up and running
The first key way that Hikvision Motion Detection 2.0 improves security is by allowing administrators to easily configure alerts when people or vehicles enter an environment. If an area is usually busy with visitors or pedestrians, the systems can be configured to ignore certain areas of the screen and only generate alerts if a person or vehicle enters an unauthorised zone, for example.
With automated alerts for vehicles or people entering restricted areas, security teams can respond much more quickly and effectively to potential security breaches - helping to increase protection for people and assets. The second major advantage of Motion Detection 2.0 is the ability to search video footage based on appearances of people or vehicles during a specific period of time.
Activate motion detection
This is to say that administrators can call up and playback video clips of people and vehicles that have been recorded on the back-end devices like NVRs or DVRs, with no need to pore over hours of video footage. This feature means that hours or even days of security footage can be reviewed in just a few minutes, and that teams can quickly find high-quality video images of critical security breaches that have occurred.
While systems with Hikvision Motion Detection 2.0 offer sophisticated functionality to improve security, they are also quick and easy to configure and use. One reason for this is that the new systems activate motion detection automatically, ensuring that security teams capture every potential security threat as soon as the system is up and running. Alerts triggered by movements or by positive identification of people or vehicles are sent automatically to security teams, enabling a fast, effective response.