Security is more critical than ever – especially in healthcare facilities to enable visibility into who is accessing the building around the clock. The recent COVID-19 crisis has not only shifted risks, but it has increased the pace at which security is being challenged. Hardware improvements can pave the way for more modern physical security strategies such as AI and machine learning capabilities. For example, consider a hospital with outdated surveillance cameras. In the event of a security incident, this may lead to unclear footage, which hinders identification efforts and results in time lost due to manual reviewing of footage. To lay the foundation for a smarter security strategy, cameras and monitors should be updated to both improve the visibility of the resulting footage and enable the layering in of other components, such as data analytics, necessary for the implementation of technologies like AI and machine learning.