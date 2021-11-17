SALTO Systems announces appointments to the positions of regional sales manager in the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast regions, and the North America Vertical Business Leader for retail and fitness.
“With a constant eye on exceptional service and focus on our customers and our channel, we are once again expanding our sales team. We are confident the addition of these positions will enable us to better serve our customers in these key markets,” said Steve Burk, North America Director of Marketing and Vertical Businesses.
About Brett Huffman
Brett Huffman has been named as Regional Sales Manager for the Pacific Northwest. Based in Oregon, Huffman will oversee sales activity and growth in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.
He has 17 years of experience in the security industry including as a security company owner, commercial security manager, project manager, and hands-on roles including installer and technician.
About Jeremy Woody
SALTO's commitment to excellence and technology innovation shine both in leading-edge products and their people"
Jeremy Woody will serve as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager. Based in North Carolina, Woody is responsible for sales and growth in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. “SALTO's commitment to excellence and technology innovation shine both in leading-edge products and their people,” said Woody.
“Having the opportunity to join and represent an organisation that consistently strives for greatness in brand quality, partnership focus, and the customer experience is a dream.” Woody has 17 years of experience in security management and technology and most recently served as business development director of AccuTech Corporation. He has been regional sales manager for Dahua Technology USA and branch John Wright h manager for ADI Global Distribution.
About John Wright
John Wright has been appointed as SALTO North America Vertical Business Leader for retail and fitness. "SALTO's focus on inspiring and empowering people to contribute to their personal and professional goals has me extremely excited to join this amazing group of people,” said Wright.
“I’m honoured to have an opportunity to improve people’s lives by sharing SALTO's world-class solutions and cutting-edge technologies."