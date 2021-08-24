SALTO will exhibit its latest access control innovations at The Security Event at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on 7-9 September. “With a welcome return to live exhibitions after the pandemic, we’re looking forward to showcasing our latest access control products and software that deliver an unrivalled keyless experience,” says SALTO UK Managing Director, Ramesh Gurdev.

“SALTO continues to push boundaries, to expand the envelope of what is possible and how we can use the latest and emerging technologies to create keyless buildings that are smart to own, operate and manage.”

“At The Security Event 2021, we will have a great mix of new products from smart locks to cylinders - that are technically advanced and offer multiple capabilities that deliver real benefits to security specifiers, consultants, and end-users alike.”

Highlights at the SALTO Stand

Neo has advanced encryption to provide a secure and seamless keyless experience

Neo

A compact smart door lock cylinder equipped with state-of-the-art wireless access control technology. It is easy to retrofit to an existing door and is smartphone compatible, IP66-rated, incorporates RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth technology, and has advanced encryption to provide a secure and seamless keyless experience.

Neoxx Padlock

A unique solution for users that need an additional level of security to control specific doors, like gates or storage areas. Robust and durable, the Neoxx features IP66 water resistance and dust protection shielding it from the elements in harsh environments and extreme climates.

XS4 One

With a large variety of models, XS4 One electronic handles fit virtually any door without wires and are easy to install and maintain. They are also suitable for use at fire doors and emergency exits. They integrate the latest advances in mobile access and wireless locks including BLE + NFC mobile technologies.

JustIN mobile technology makes it easy and secure to incorporate smartphones as a part of the access control

JustIN Mobile

SALTO’s JustIN mobile technology makes it easy and secure to incorporate smartphones as a part of the access control solution. Unrivalled versatility means it can be used on main entrance doors, elevators, car park barriers, meeting rooms, etc.

SALTO KS

This cloud-based access control solution makes access control a simple and secure solution for businesses to manage keys, users, and doors across multiple locations, on the go, and in real-time.

Gantner Lockers

GANTNER, a SALTO Group company, includes solutions for keyless access control, electronic locker locks as well as ticketing and management software for the global leisure and commercial industries.

So if one wants to find out more about smart access control products that deliver exciting advantages and cutting-edge solutions, visit Stand H40 – Hall 3A to meet the SALTO team and see a live presentation of technology.