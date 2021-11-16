President Biden has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. This $550 billion infrastructure bill is the most significant U.S. investment in infrastructure in decades and includes funding far above baseline for many existing highway, transit, rail and other programs.
The Security Industry Association (SIA) has issued the statement below regarding the impact of this legislation on the industry: SIA commends the president and Congress on the passage and signing of this important bipartisan legislation, which will help meet the urgent need for modernising the nation’s infrastructure and provide a much-needed boost to the nation’s economy.
Providing increased safety
Solutions across a wide range of sectors within the security industry will play an essential role in infrastructure expansion and modernisation, providing increased safety and security throughout the nation.
SIA’s action plan is to educate members on the provisions that will most impact the industry
SIA’s government relations team has followed the development of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act closely and has provided a summary of how the measure will impact the security industry. As this measure is implemented by federal agencies, SIA’s action plan is to educate members on the provisions that will most impact the industry. The objectives are as follows:
School facility improvements
Provide guidance on grant programs: The infrastructure bill includes grant funding for public transit, airport and smart cities grants and school facility improvements. Because these grants can also be used for security improvements, SIA will keep a close eye on how the grants included in this bill are implemented and provide guidance on these programs to SIA members.
The association has also created a new Grants Training Course to help SIA members navigate and leverage federal grants for security projects – including commercial and non-federal projects – which can be accessed as web-based training.
Cyber-resilience program
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes several measures related to securing the electric grid
Resources related to cyber-physical security programs and funding: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act include several measures related to securing the electric grid, including a new U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) public-private partnerships program to mitigate electric utilities’ security risks, $250 million for a new DOE program on grid security research and demonstration, a $50 million energy sector cyber-resilience program and a $1 billion state and local cybersecurity grant program.
SIA will work closely with the Cybersecurity Advisory Board and Utilities Advisory Board to understand these policies and provide further information to members.
Provide related resources
Guidance on Buy America and Buy American rules: The new infrastructure measure significantly expands domestic preference rules for federally funded infrastructure projects and includes additional policies impacting direct procurement by federal agencies.
SIA will monitor the implementation of these new requirements, provide feedback to agencies as needed and provide related resources for security industry manufacturers and integrators.