Boon Edam Inc., a global pioneer in security entrances and architectural revolving doors announced they will be displaying contactless security doors and turnstiles, including a new optical turnstile, the Speedlane Compact, in booth #8037 at the ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas on July 19-21.
ISC West is the largest security event in North America, bringing together thousands of security and safety professionals for networking, education, and discovery of new technology.
All of Boon Edam’s security entrances will be paired with the latest in access control and biometric technologies to demonstrate a seamless solution for attendees. They are also the official turnstile sponsor of the show.
Prioritising exhibitor and attendee safety
The ISC West exhibition will be the first national, in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boon Edam is in open communication with ISC West on their plans to prioritise the safety and security of both exhibition staff and event attendees. All Boon Edam booth staff will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing requirements as mandated by the event.
“Boon Edam is ready to safely resume physical security conversations at ISC West this year,” said Valerie Currin, CEO and Managing Director of Boon Edam Inc.
“Our customers are requiring hands-free entry solutions that mitigate tailgating and piggybacking. Our ISC West booth this year will showcase exactly what our customers have been asking for in this new security landscape.”
Integrated technologies for a touchless entry
Boon Edam will be featuring all its touchless security entrances to prevent unauthorised entry at its facilities
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a requirement for contactless, hands-free entry into all facilities and campuses. Security professionals are challenged to provide these touchless entrances without compromising physical security.
Boon Edam will be featuring all its touchless security entrances that enable security professionals to deter, detect and prevent unauthorised entry at their facilities. Each entrance product will be fully integrated with third-party touchless access control technologies that are available on the market today.
The following solutions will be on display in Boon Edam’s booth:
1) NEW Speedlane compact optical turnstile
This new turnstile solution was created out of a market need for premium quality, swinging barrier turnstile with a small footprint – making it ideal for building retrofits.
The Speedlane Compact maintains the same level of tailgating deterrence and detection of its larger turnstile counterparts while offering easy installation and integration with access technologies. The Compact will include an HID card reader installed inside the cabinet.
2) Lifeline Speedlane swing optical turnstile
This slim, swinging optical turnstile will feature a unique, white powder-coated finish and mid-height glass barriers for tailgating detection.
The turnstile will be integrated with Boon Edam’s Boost pedestal, which is specially designed to complement the aesthetics of the Lifeline optical turnstile series and house virtually any access technology inside.
The Boost will include the latest version of Essex’s credential card reader, the iRox-T, which now features Bluetooth and OSDP capabilities that expand HID Global’s Mobile Access solutions.
3) Tourlock 180 security revolving door
The Tourlock in Boon Edam’s booth will demonstrate the combination of fast throughput with high security
The unmanned security entrance of choice for the Fortune 500, the Tourlock provides the highest level of bidirectional traffic throughput while preventing unauthorised entry.
The Tourlock in Boon Edam’s booth will include StereoVision® piggybacking detection technology and an AMAG Symmetry card reader to demonstrate the combination of fast throughput with high security.
4) Circlelock solo security mantrap portal
Offering the highest level of security available in an entrance, the Circlelock security portal uses StereoVision® technology to prevent intrusion into the most sensitive locations, such as data centers and executive suites.
The portal will be configured to demonstrate two-factor authentication: an AMAG Symmetry card reader on the outside of the portal conducts the initial authorisation, while facial recognition technology provides instant authentication inside the portal: the secure, edge-based facial authentication access control device by Alcatraz AI, called the Rock, ensures only the right person can enter.