Greece makes a dynamic comeback in the field of the international defence exhibitions, opening a new era of these events, after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the auspices of the Ministry of National Defence (General Directorate of Defence Investments and Armaments) and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, and in close cooperation with SEKPY (Hellenic Manufacturers of Defence Material Association), DEFEA will take place from July 13 to 15, 2021, at the Metropolitan Expo Exhibition Centre, in Athens, Greece.
DEFEA
So far 312 industries from 21 countries have confirmed their participation, while the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence has issued 63 official invitations to their counterparts, as well as to high level military delegations. A list of the exhibitors can be found on the exhibition’s official website.
DEFEA looks forward to becoming the meeting point for the entire defence industry, facilitating interstate contacts, technical and geostrategic briefings and international cooperation.
Access to global markets
Strategically located in Greece, one of the oldest member states of NATO and the European Union, DEFEA offers the ideal access to Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia and Africa regions, as well as Europe and USA.
It should be noted that this first DEFEA exhibition is taking place, while Greece has a new extensive defence procurement programme under way. Interested individuals shouldn’t miss the opportunity to visit the DEFEA exhibition. Registration has already opened.