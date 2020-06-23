The cloud has the greatest potential to disrupt the security industry in the second half of 2020 due to the ways that end users are looking to deploy the solution. Though “disruptions” can be negative, we simply mean that solution providers will need to revisit their business models to provide a more specialised approach to system design. For example, organisations that are waiting for advancements in bandwidth and storage costs are still using the cloud, but on a limited scope. Rather than a complete on-premise or cloud solution, many organisations choose to use a hybrid of sorts, which allows them to use the cloud for what it does well: processing heavy functions like video analytics. To adapt to this change, companies will need to re-focus and see where they can leverage other technologies in conjunction with the cloud to provide proactive, as opposed to reactive, security measures.