The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) Virtual Experience, presented by the Electronic Security Association (ESA), has announced the lineup for OpenXchange – The Changing Competitive Landscape.

ESX Virtual Experience 2021

This main stage presentation, to be held during the ESX Virtual Experience 2021, on Tuesday, June 15, will be an interactive panel discussion on unique go-to-market strategies and the opportunities, and challenges likely to impact dealers, integrators, and monitoring companies, in the years to come.

This year, ESX welcomes visionary leaders to the OpenXchange session, including Aaron Emigh, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant, Michael Martin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RapidSOS and Mark Zimmerman, the CEO of RSPNDR.

OpenXchange forum

This forum will provide the audience an opportunity to hear unique perspectives and business experiences

Moderated by George De Marco, ESX Chairman and Managing Partner for Deco Ventures LLC, this forum will provide the audience an opportunity to hear unique perspectives and business experiences, and offer key insights on finding new ways to adapt and evolve in the fast-changing and competitive landscape of the electronic security and life safety industry.

Aaron Emigh is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Brilliant, a highly regarded smart home and smart apartment company. He is an accomplished Silicon Valley technology entrepreneur and investor, who served as the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Shopkick. Aaron is an inventor on more than 100 issued patents and has been recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

Technology and safety experts speak

Michael Martin is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RapidSOS. Michael’s own challenges around emergency communication led him to start RapidSOS in 2013. RapidSOS manages 150 million emergency calls annually with major technology companies, including, Apple, Google, Uber and Microsoft.

Michael is a major voice on public safety, personal security and technology innovation, and has presented to federal agencies and industry events, as well as been published in top media outlets, including the Washington Post, TechCrunch and The Wall Street Journal.

End-to-end security software platform

Mark Zimmerman is the Chief Executive Officer of RSPNDR, a renowned end-to-end security software platform for alarm response. In his role, Mark leads a team that is reimagining the alarm response side of the security business. Zimmerman has also held senior sales, marketing, solutions development and innovation roles at Bell and AT&T as well as CIO and CTO roles at MaRS and T4G Ltd.

“We are excited to have these visionary leaders speak at ESX this month,” said George De Marco, ESX Chairman, adding “The wealth of business experience on the Main Stage, will give ESX attendees an opportunity to hear about the latest cutting-edge trends from leading innovators and business leaders as they share their perspective on what will impact our businesses and industry.”