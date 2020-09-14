Matrix is gearing up for participation in the 2nd Edition of, IFSEC Virtual Expo 2020 to be held on 17 and 18 September 2020. Matrix will be launching its latest Time-Attendance and Access Control device COSEC ARGO FR along with its People Mobility Management and Video Surveillance solutions.
Matrix is well-known for its indigenous and innovative range of solutions for Unified Communications, IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance. Each of the solutions is specifically designed for large, multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organisations.
Matrix continuously works towards keeping abreast of the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology. Matrix will be presenting some of its indigenously engineered Security and Telecom solutions at the Virtual event.
Event Highlight
ARGO FR is a performance, design, and engineering wonder, equipped with an enhanced IPS LCD touchscreen
At IFSEC Virtual Expo, they will be launching COSEC ARGO FR. It supports multiple contactless credentials such as face, smart cards, PIN, mobile phone using BLE. ARGO FR is a performance, design, and engineering wonder, equipped with an enhanced IPS LCD touchscreen for a visually splendid experience.
The addition of Gorilla glass calls for enhanced toughness. This device has higher processing speed, wall and flush mounting options, and increased fingerprint and event storage capacity. It is specifically designed for serious Time-Attendance and Access Control applications.
This device offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PoE, and USB. Furthermore, IP65 and IK08 certifications make it suitable for challenging and outdoor installations.
Temperature Screening
Matrix’s solution experts will be demonstrating the touchless and auto temperature measurement solution
In the wake of a pandemic, organisations are forced to navigate some attention on safety and hygiene. So, Matrix’s solution experts will be demonstrating the touchless and auto temperature measurement solution, User Temperature Screening.
This eliminates the manual temperature reading process and replaces it with an advanced and much safer one. This setup notifies the authorities in case of exceptions. The other thing which is going to be shown in this exhibition is Time-Attendance and Access Control with contactless credentials.
At IFSEC Virtual Expo, Matrix would be demonstrating their product range from the SATATYA family of security solutions which involves the 8MP Project Series Bullet Camera, SATATYA Network Video Recorders and SATATYA SAMAS.
Bullet Camera
The 8MP Project Series Bullet Camera is designed to meet the needs of large organisations
To begin with, the 8MP Project Series Bullet Camera is designed to meet the needs of large organisations and demanding project applications. Powered by smart processors with Deep Learning Algorithms these IP cameras are an example of superior image quality and performance.
To emphasise on the image quality, the cameras are equipped with SONY STARVIS back-illuminated sensors which give exceptional image quality in low lighting conditions. Besides this, the 4K cameras are equipped with intelligent video and audio analytics like motion detection, intrusion detection, tripwire, gunshot detection, scream detection and many more. Also, they are robust devices that can be installed in all kinds of environments.
Network Video Recorders
SATATYA Network Video Recorders are designed for serious video surveillance deployments
To add to this, the SATATYA Network Video Recorders are high performance, power-packed workhorses which are designed for serious video surveillance deployments. In addition to high-resolution recording and live view of multiple streams, they offer innovative cascading, powerful investigators and instant notifications.
Not to miss, the device has a 512Mbps throughput capacity with 4K Decoding. All in all, these flexible and reliable NVRs are ideal for modern organisations looking for proficient, persistent and preventive security.
Lastly, the string that binds the video surveillance solutions and the devices together, SATATYA SAMAS is the solution that is designed to combat the security needs of modern organisations. Designed on pillars like optimising cost and providing proactive security the solution is one's one-stop solution for diverse security needs.
Intelligent video analytics
Not to forget, the solution gives real-time security with the help of intelligent video analytics like Missing Object Detection, Motion Detection, No Motion Detection, etc. Apart from this, it can be integrated with other third-party security systems like Access Control, Fire Alarm, Parking Management System, etc.
“IFSEC Virtual Expo is South Asia’s largest security, civil protection and fire safety show, which in turn provides us with a platform to expand our ties with industry experts and system integrators. The event also serves as a great stage for highlighting our well-engineered solutions. We aim to use this opportunity to expand our network and spread word about our technologically advanced Security solutions,” Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager Matrix Comsec.