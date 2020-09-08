Smart cities, airports, stadiums, hospitals and other organisations are now liaising with government bodies and law enforcement to propel a new dawn of collaborative security and communication.

The influx of new technology coupled with the ever-changing political and social landscapes has meant security is having to evolve. Artificial Intelligence is now allowing law enforcement, security personnel and organisations to a transformational method of fighting crime, maintaining public security and significantly finding persons of interest.

AI-powered surveillance cameras

Utilising surveillance cameras with implemented AI has revolutionised finding missing persons. Facial recognition and IREX.ai’s “Searchveillance” have equipped both the public and private sector with the tools to collaboratively work together in finding persons of interest.

Finding missing persons has been an underfunded and challenging issue across society, with many countries having no funding at all after the initial police investigation. Through artificial intelligence, surveillance cameras will never sleep on finding missing people by setting up alerts for once a missing person appears under surveillance.

How it’s happening

Technology like IREX.ai has delivered an AI collaborative security solution which is implemented into surveillance cameras enabling them to become “smart cameras”. Both public and private sector have not been able to collaborate through utilising their existing cameras, which are now powered by AI-backed smart video technology.

With surveillance systems now veering toward becoming cloud based, this now allows an unlimited number of cameras for an organisation or city to connect to. The AI platform is helping bringing about a collaborative network to help monitor crowded public areas in real time, something that would have taken a lot of manpower, time and cost to produce.

Quicker response through “searchveillance”

This has now become a crucial element in the fight against COVID-19. The ability to track and trace has been very effective but this particular AI module may only just be getting started in the fight to find persons of interest.

When an individual goes missing or is abducted, every second is crucial along with information gathered. Unfortunately, this brings in human-error, when a person believes they may have seen the person of interest, it can lead law enforcement and authorities critically, in the wrong direction.

AI-powered Facial Recognition helps eliminate human-error through 99.5% accuracy success, leading authorities to definitive sightings and factual information through the help of AI.

“Searchveillance” enables authorities to liaise with the public and private sector organisations who have implemented the AI into their surveillance to run a single search with the person of interest’s photo. Instantaneously the user receives immediate results of, if and when this person last appeared under surveillance.

Long-term missing persons

It’s common knowledge that after 72 hours, statistically speaking the chance of finding the individual quickly diminish, but that doesn’t mean people stop searching. This week alone, September 2020, US Marshalls found and rescued 25 missing children in Ohio, many of whom had been missing for years.

Implementing AI into surveillance cameras is becoming more frequently adopted around the world, enabling alerts in surveillance cameras and notifying appropriate law enforcement when a missing person appears under surveillance are all extraordinary tools. The alert system from the persons photo in the software. Facial recognition allows law enforcement to receive real-time footage of the missing person and their location.

It is of great assistance for law enforcement to simply receive a notification and a real time feed of individual they are looking for.

Security is becoming a more collaborative effort

In light of recent events throughout the world, with protests surrounding police brutality, rioting, violence and deaths, security is evolving and it has to. Enabling technologies and building security collaboration and communication platforms is assisting in the fight to find missing people.

It’s not just smart cities and smart airports who are providing a fishing net for find persons of interest, it’s also stadiums. The Superbowl and other major sporting events generate some of the biggest human slavery and trafficking busts of the year. Stadiums are now harnessing the responsibility to help counteract this and set up these alerts, utilise the AI in their cameras and collaborate with authorities, thus playing their part in finding persons of interest.

IREX.ai has helped deliver the AI and the platform for collaborative security and communication, as technology grows and becomes more in our lives than we care for it to be, you often forget of the results it can provide, such as reuniting a family.