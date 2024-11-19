AMAG Technology is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Meiter as AMAG Technology's Vice President of Global Business Development for Video Solutions. This new role underscores the organisation’s continued expansion support to its entire technology suite.

Chris Meiter comes from Salient Systems, which is a decade-long strategic video partner of AMAG Technology. The appointment of Chris to this new position is a strategic win for both AMAG Technology and Salient Systems, offering enhanced opportunities for collaboration and product evolution that will directly benefit integrator and end-user customers.

Growth strategy

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our commercial leadership team," said AMAG Technology Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Commercial Excellence, Kyle Gordon.

"His extensive experience and deep understanding of customer needs in the video market will be instrumental in our growth strategy. Chris’ expertise will allow us to better serve our customers by delivering superior support.”

AMAG’s capabilities

AMAG Technology’s President, David Sullivan, added, “This new role highlights our commitment to growth and to securing top-tier leadership. With Chris on board, we are not only expanding our leadership team but also investing in a program that prioritises customer needs and emphasises the value we bring with Symmetry CompleteView."

"This focus will ensure that our customers feel supported, heard, and confident in AMAG’s capabilities as a video and security solution provider.”

AMAG Technology and Salient partnership

“Chris Meiter’s new role within Kyle Gordon’s commercial leadership team highlights the strength of the AMAG Technology and Salient partnership."

"Chris’ deep knowledge and experience, developed during his time at Salient, will now help AMAG’s global sales team to effectively showcase the Symmetry CompleteView Video Management System,” said Salient Systems CEO, Bob Wilbur.

AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy

Meiter established and implemented AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy and ensure support

Chris Meiter will establish and implement AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy and ensure seamless support for all video-related initiatives. Meiter will work closely with commercial pioneers to develop training programs, empowering the global sales team to demonstrate AMAG Technology’s Symmetry CompleteView Video Management System.

He will work with cross-functional teams such as product management, engineering, and marketing to help develop and refine the company’s market approach.

Integrated security solutions

As the security landscape continues to evolve, both companies are committed to staying ahead of customer needs by leveraging their combined strengths.

Together, AMAG Technology and Salient Systems are confident this transition will reinforce their partnership, allowing both companies to deliver innovative, fully integrated security solutions globally.