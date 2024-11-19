Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

AMAG Technology is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Meiter as AMAG Technology's Vice President of Global Business Development for Video Solutions. This new role underscores the organisation’s continued expansion support to its entire technology suite.

Chris Meiter comes from Salient Systems, which is a decade-long strategic video partner of AMAG Technology. The appointment of Chris to this new position is a strategic win for both AMAG Technology and Salient Systems, offering enhanced opportunities for collaboration and product evolution that will directly benefit integrator and end-user customers.

Growth strategy

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our commercial leadership team," said AMAG Technology Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Commercial Excellence, Kyle Gordon.

"His extensive experience and deep understanding of customer needs in the video market will be instrumental in our growth strategy. Chris’ expertise will allow us to better serve our customers by delivering superior support.”

AMAG’s capabilities

AMAG Technology’s President, David Sullivan, added, “This new role highlights our commitment to growth and to securing top-tier leadership. With Chris on board, we are not only expanding our leadership team but also investing in a program that prioritises customer needs and emphasises the value we bring with Symmetry CompleteView."

"This focus will ensure that our customers feel supported, heard, and confident in AMAG’s capabilities as a video and security solution provider.”

AMAG Technology and Salient partnership

Chris Meiter’s new role within Kyle Gordon’s commercial leadership team highlights the strength of the AMAG Technology and Salient partnership."

"Chris’ deep knowledge and experience, developed during his time at Salient, will now help AMAG’s global sales team to effectively showcase the Symmetry CompleteView Video Management System,” said Salient Systems CEO, Bob Wilbur.

AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy

Meiter established and implemented AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy and ensure support

Chris Meiter will establish and implement AMAG Technology’s video-selling strategy and ensure seamless support for all video-related initiatives. Meiter will work closely with commercial pioneers to develop training programs, empowering the global sales team to demonstrate AMAG Technology’s Symmetry CompleteView Video Management System. 

He will work with cross-functional teams such as product management, engineering, and marketing to help develop and refine the company’s market approach. 

Integrated security solutions

As the security landscape continues to evolve, both companies are committed to staying ahead of customer needs by leveraging their combined strengths. 

Together, AMAG Technology and Salient Systems are confident this transition will reinforce their partnership, allowing both companies to deliver innovative, fully integrated security solutions globally.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

DNAKE S-series video door phone

DNAKE S-series video door phone
Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05

Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05
Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

In case you missed it

How does security innovation impact the skillsets operators need?
How does security innovation impact the skillsets operators need?

Technology automates tasks, streamlines processes, and improves efficiency in various fields, including physical security. But the success of today’s latest technologies depe...

How can manufacturers and integrators mitigate the risks of port forwarding?
How can manufacturers and integrators mitigate the risks of port forwarding?

Port forwarding is a networking technique that allows incoming traffic on a specific port number to be redirected to a particular device or application on a local network. Open por...

ASSA ABLOY's mobile unlocking innovation wins award
ASSA ABLOY's mobile unlocking innovation wins award

ASSA ABLOY’s innovative new mobile access solution has won yet another prestigious industry award. At October’s Detektor International Awards, ABLOY CUMULUS received t...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Download
Quick poll
What's the primary benefit of integrating access control with video surveillance?
More corporate news
SIA and police uncover fraud at NHS Trust

SIA and police uncover fraud at NHS Trust
Ecl-ips vape detector gains North Worcestershire recognition

Ecl-ips vape detector gains North Worcestershire recognition
Supplemental H-2B visa allocation for FY 2025

Supplemental H-2B visa allocation for FY 2025
Featured products
Verkada Command Connector for Camera Integration & Cloud Management

Verkada Command Connector for Camera Integration & Cloud Management
Hikvision’s One-Stop SMB Solutions: Customisable, All-in-One Packages for Installers

Hikvision’s One-Stop SMB Solutions: Customisable, All-in-One Packages for Installers
Hikvision PTZ Cameras Optimised with 7 Advanced Technologies for Superior Surveillance

Hikvision PTZ Cameras Optimised with 7 Advanced Technologies for Superior Surveillance