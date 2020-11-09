AI is fundamentally changing the core value proposition of security systems. AI-based solutions and cameras go beyond security to capture valuable marketing and sales transaction data, analysing customer patterns and behaviour. AI enables us to “see” in new ways. It’s impossible for humans to consume and accurately monitor the vast amount of video streams and other data available at most businesses, so AI is arriving at a time when we need it the most. Objects and actions can be identified, classified and organised so that humans can focus on what matters. If there’s a return shoplifter in the pain reliever aisle, it can alert you. If people never spend time looking at that new display, perhaps it needs to be reconfigured? AI can take otherwise unmanageable reams of data and turn it into actionable information. It’s a new tool that is nothing short of revolutionary for our industry.