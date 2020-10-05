At this year’s ISC West virtual event, the largest converged security event of the year, SnapAV will introduce its new ClareOne Wireless Security and Smart Home Panel to thousands of industry professionals and showcase the platform’s complete line of wireless sensors, FusionPro dealer backend and suite of monthly interactive and alarm reporting service offerings.
Distributed exclusively by SnapAV, the ClareOne Wireless Security and Smart Home Panel has already begun to make waves in the security industry as it unifies full-featured home automation and security monitoring in a single-point solution that provides dealers with seamless installation, management and monetisation.
Simplifying smart home
ISC West is widely known as the security industry’s most anticipated event of the year"
ClareOne will help dealers drive more business by simplifying and controlling all aspects of the smart home, from home security and smart locks to smart lighting, climate control, wireless audio, and more. Plus, the ClareOne back-end platform FusionPro simplifies the way integrators manage installations and grow their RMR.
“ISC West is widely known as the security industry’s most anticipated event of the year, meaning there is no better moment to introduce the new, industry-redefining ClareOne panel,” said Clint Choate, SnapAV Security Market Senior Director. “SnapAV has seen the extraordinary success of ClareOne platform, which makes us even more excited to share this latest expansion of its ecosystem that will bring dealers even greater benefits.”
Wireless security experience
On the front end, the new ClareOne panel elevates the smart home and wireless security experience in a slim package with a crisp 7” touch screen. The ClareOne encrypted security sensors and the panel’s 128 security zones enable maximum peace-of-mind for home and business owners.
On the backend, FusionPro resets expectations of how intuitive and seamless installation and management of smart security and control systems can be. The new management platform provides a single-point solution to enhance dealer productivity, supporting everything from account setup, panel onboarding and central station selection through remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, with a native OvrC integration enabling advanced remote management.
Smart home solutions
ClareHome mobile app delivers the intuitive ClareOne experience directly to the user’s mobile device
FusionPro features multiple service tiers - starting with Free for interactive smart home services - with low-cost monitoring service tiers that help dealers increase their RMR. FusionPro updates are free and automatic. ClareOne plays particularly nice with do-it-yourself smart home solutions, removing a common headache for security dealers and integrators. Customers will find it easy to use and learn the panel, and then expand the home control by adding DIY devices.
For mobile control, both at home and on-the-go, the new ClareHome mobile app delivers the intuitive ClareOne experience directly to the user’s mobile device. SnapAV is offering an exclusive promotion to new dealers, allowing them to experience the ClareOne platform and new panel firsthand.
Clare Control products
New dealers attending ISC West that sign up for an account with Clare Controls and SnapAV will receive a free ClareOne 2:1 Kit ($584.95 MSRP) and a free Clare Video Doorbell ($209 MSRP). Existing SnapAV dealers attending ISC West are also eligible to receive 20% off all Clare Control products. Redemption codes will be available through SnapAV’s virtual insert in the ISC West virtual swag bag.
As an added value, ISC West attendees can also expand their knowledge of SnapAV’s newest and most popular products by exploring and downloading content from its virtual Tech Center page. SnapAV’s Tech Center will feature topical and product overviews of the new ClareOne Security Solution, OvrC ecosystem, WattBox, Araknis, Control4 OS 3, Signature by Episode, Luma & Visualint Surveillance and Control4 Intercom Anywhere.