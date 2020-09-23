ASIS International, the world's association for security management professionals, opens their annual conference on an entirely new virtual platform to provide maximum value for association members during the unprecedented global pandemic.
The new virtual experience, branded GSX+, builds on the annual Global Security Exchange (GSX) event and promises to be a large virtual gathering of global security professionals. GSX+ is delivering a fully virtual experience that includes CPE-eligible education sessions, a robust Marketplace (virtual exhibit hall), and lively peer-to-peer networking.
Extensive program with education sessions
GSX+ is truly a virtual experience unlike anything the security industry has experienced before"
The event will continue through 25 September, featuring an extensive program with 140+ education sessions and daily keynote presentations. The show kicks off with a General Session presentation by Juan Manuel Santos, two-term President of Columbia and recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize.
“GSX+ is truly a virtual experience unlike anything the security industry has experienced before,” says Godfried Hendriks, CPP, 2020 President, ASIS International Global Board of Directors. “The global pandemic challenged us, so we responded by seizing the opportunity to provide new value. For example, every educational session will be recorded and made available for attendees on-demand 24/7. Unlike previous in-person events, this change means that every attendee, no matter their travel restrictions or time zone, will be able to see and learn from every offered session. We are excited about every element of this new virtual event, and we hope that attendees will also seize this opportunity to experience all the possibilities. Only ASIS has the experience, global reach, and expertise of its members to convene a virtual event of this magnitude and quality.”
Keynote presentations
The following keynote presentations are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at GSX+ in the week:
+ 22 September
Embracing the Future: Strategies for Building Resilience and Innovation
Presented by Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay, and Werner Cooreman, CPP, PSP, Senior Vice President – Group Security Director of Solvay
+ 23 September
Leading in Turbulent Times
Presented by General Stanley McChrystal, 4-star General and former Commander of U.S. and International forces in Afghanistan
+ 24 September
The Future of Cybersecurity
Presented by Keren Elazari, CISSP, Security Analyst, Researcher, and Public Speaker
GSX+ educational lineup
All-Access attendees can earn up to 25 CPEs and will be able to access education sessions through 31 December
The GSX+ educational lineup includes 140+ scheduled and on-demand sessions across five tracks: National Security, Physical and Operational Security, Risk Management, Digital Transformation/ Information Security, and Leadership and Managing within Organisations. All-Access attendees can earn up to 25 CPEs and will be able to access education sessions through 31 December.
GSX+ also offers numerous opportunities for peer networking, including virtual receptions, awards celebrations, and even the famous ASIS Break Room.
Planned events list for GSX+ attendees
Here are a few of the planned events:
+ 21 September, 3:30 pm ET: Join the Welcome Reception, which will feature a Rock & Roll Game Show for GSX+ attendees where music is central. Join the fun with renowned musician-MCs – they’ll keep the entertainment going so one can focus on relaxing and connecting.
+ 22 September, 3:30 pm ET: ASIS Women in Security and Young Professionals Happy Hour
+ 23 September, 3:30 pm ET: GSX+ Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
+ 24 September, 3:30 pm ET: President’s Reception
+ 25 September, 12:25 pm ET: Awards Celebration
+ 24/7: The ASIS Break Room