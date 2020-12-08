Sovereign Safe provides deposit facilities that truly push the global standards of the safe deposit industry. With the very latest modular high compression steel vaults constructed and installed by specialist manufacturers, state-of-the-art biometric access with complete audit trail from electronic alarmed lockers, Sovereign stands unrivalled as a globally recognised company in any high security facility services, anywhere in the world.
Enhanced security
No high street bank or any safe deposit centre can match Sovereign’s credentials and the extraordinary security levels that they have achieved.
People across the country have been targeted for their valuables, not only on the streets, but also in their homes. Challenges were to offer a complete peace of mind by delivering the highest-level of security and access permission through various levels of security check (e.g. Card and Biometric Palm Vein Reader).
Matrix Access Control solution
Matrix Access Control solution is designed to address security concerns in a professional and systematic method
Matrix solved these challenges by providing COSEC PANEL LITE, VEGA, PVR, PATH Series, and ARC DC100P. Matrix Access Control solution helps in enhancing security, along with barriers and door controllers.
Matrix Access Control solution is designed to address security concerns in a professional and systematic method, without compromising on hospitality and productivity. It allows enrolling visitor’s Fingerprint/Palm Vein Reader/RFID Card, in order to provide the visitor with access to restricted areas, as per the below criteria:
- 2-Person rule: This is enforced by requiring the presence of at least two authorised persons
- Route based access: This allows user to access the authorised route only
- Anti-pass back: This restricts to enter a secured area second time without first leaving it
Result:
- Peace of mind
- Seamless experience
- Increase productivity of staff
- Quick actions on exceptions
- Multi-layer authentication
- Boost customer satisfaction
Matrix products offered include:
- COSEC VEGA CAX integrated with turnstile
- COSEC PVR DOOR CONTROLLER
- COSEC PANEL LITE
- COSEC PATH Series
- COSEC ARC DC100P