As the industry marches ever more quickly toward the adoption of Cloud Storage and Cloud Management solutions for video, IoT, and beyond, it is important to remember that there are tens of thousands of new and existing video installations that do not or will not need a full cloud solution. Integrators serving this space will benefit from a hybrid solution approach that combines cloud, on-premise, and local camera recording solutions that can be managed by the Cloud. For example, as an integrator, I have an existing install with a local NVR, a camera with local storage, and several cameras that need remote accessibility from any location via browser or app. I may even want to package these services to my customers in a managed offering. As cloud deployments mature, it will be critical that users are not left with a sea of different solutions to manage with disparate tools.