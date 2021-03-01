The 100 Mount Street premium grade office tower completed in May 2019, is the tallest (152m) building in North Sydney. With an innovative cross-braced exoskeleton structure and a soaring glass curtain wall, the tower celebrates Sydney‘s history of excellence in architecture and structural engineering.
The 35-story office tower offers panoramic views of Sydney Harbor, Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge, and is occupied by some of Sydney’s best-known companies. The site also benefits from its proximity to key transport infrastructures with a train station, bus stops, ferry wharf and taxi stand all within walking distance.
This high traffic location required a convenient and secure way to ensure a controlled access for the 2,000 people entering the building everyday, while maintaining the aesthetics of the 8 metres-high ceiling lobby.
Biometric contactless devices
In order to efficiently control access to the building, the security contractor supplied top quality COMINFO EasyGate SPT entrance control gates equipped with IDEMIA’s MorphoWave™ Compact high-end biometric contactless devices.
COMINFO is an experienced word leading manufacturer of turnstiles and speedgates. EasyGate SPT models were installed, equipped with the latest MDD motor technology (Magnetic Direct Drive : no gearbox, no oil, no brush) and advanced infrared optical sensors which ensure safe passage and detect tailgating and cross-over, to ensure that only authorised people can pass through the gates.
MorphoWave Compact
MorphoWave Compact™ is the flagship biometric device for physical access control from IDEMIA, the pioneer in Augmented Identity. The terminal performs a 3D scan and verification of 4 fingerprints in less than 1 second, in a quick and easy touchless wave gesture.
These features make the product particularly well-suited for such high traffic locations with the capability to authenticate up to 50 people per minute thanks to advanced algorithms based on Artifical Intelligence.
COMINFO carried out an aesthetical integration of MorphoWave™ Compact into EasyGate SPT, resulting into a powerful solution that brings the latest physical access control system using only a simple wave of a hand. This project was deployed by CENTAMAN, COMINFO’s partner for Australia/New Zealand.
Need for physical access cards
Dexus and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund who owned the building were the first to implement this biometric technology in office buildings and have now more than 2,000 people registered with their biometrics, removing the need for physical access cards or touching anything when entering or leaving the secured premises.
The installation is highly acclaimed by employees who appreciate the frictionless and hygienic use of MorphoWave™ Compact and EasyGate SPT.