Poor driving doesn’t just increase the risk of accident and injury – it also slows down traffic and increases delays for other motorists.

To help local authorities to overcome these challenges, Hikvision has created its Traffic Violation Detection solution, which detects traffic and parking violations across the road network in real time and supports fast, automated incident responses and ticketing deterrents.

High global cases of traffic accidents

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), traffic accidents kill approximately 1.35 million people a year and injure up to 50 million more. A large number of these accidents are preventable, caused by speeding drivers, or distracted drivers who are talking on their phones or texting on the road.

As well as causing road accidents and near miss incidents, bad driving practices also increase traffic congestion

As well as causing road accidents and near miss incidents, bad driving practices also increase traffic congestion, which is a major cause of inconvenience for motorists and local authorities who are required to reach the incident spots on time. Common driving behaviours that typically impact traffic flow include illegal vehicle stopping or parking, incorrect use of priority lanes, illegal u-turns and unnecessarily sharp braking at traffic lights and junctions.

Traffic Violation Detection solution

To help make roads safer and to keep traffic flowing without blocks, Hikvision has introduced a state-of-the-art Traffic Violation Detection solution. This video solution focuses on three key areas to ensure that motorists drive as safely as possible, and that any traffic infractions are recorded and notified to relevant public authorities.

As an additional benefit, the Hikvision solution uses smart video technology to automate traffic and incident management. This not only speeds up response times compared to manual monitoring, but it also helps to save police time and free up forces to focus on major crime incidents.

Hikvision cameras and velocity radars to detect speed violations

Using Hikvision cameras and velocity radars mounted on checkpoint ‘gantries’, traffic violations can be detected at key locations on the road network. In particular, the speed of vehicles can be verified, either using a location-based snapshot or an average speed between two checkpoints.

1) Speed check method 1: Instantaneous speed detection: This is carried out with the use of a speed radar, a video camera, and a supplemental light to detect the speed of the vehicle as it passes the checkpoint.

2) Speed check method 2: A double-checkpoint segmentation system: This system calculates the average speed of a vehicle travelling between two checkpoints or ‘gantries’.

Integrated with deep learning technology

Hikvision checkpoint cameras use deep learning technology to detect a number of additional traffic violations

In addition to detecting speeding violations, Hikvision checkpoint cameras use deep learning technology to detect a number of additional traffic violations. For example, the cameras can determine if drivers are wearing their seatbelt.

By recognising licence number plates, checkpoint cameras can also support local authorities to detect stolen vehicles, and check that only the right types of vehicles travel on highways and urban streets by recognising vehicle attributes.

Monitoring driving behaviour at intersections

Traffic violations at intersections are not only dangerous for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, but they can also slow down traffic and cause long delays.

To address these challenges, the Hikvision Traffic Violation Detection solution monitors driving behaviour at intersections, helping to reduce the risk of accidents and speed up traffic flow.

Detecting lane violations, illegal u-turns and wrong-way driving

Most traditional intersection monitoring solutions focus on vehicles that run red lights, by cross referencing licence plate information with traffic light status. Hikvision solution also does this, but it also integrates lane properties to detect and respond to misuse of lanes, illegal u-turns, wrong-way driving, and other incidents that can cause accidents and delays.

Illegal parking has major consequences for road safety and traffic congestion. This apart, it can also be inconvenient or dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians who need to pass badly parked vehicles.

High-performance illegal parking detection cameras

The Hikvision cameras can reliably detect vehicles and capture their licence plates

The Hikvision Traffic Violation Detection solution addresses these challenges with high-performance illegal parking detection cameras. Employed with Hikvision’s DarkFighter technology, the cameras provide up-to 4 megapixel video images, even in very low-light conditions.

The Hikvision cameras can reliably detect vehicles and capture their licence plates when they enter into the pre-defined illegal parking zones, including those on highways and urban streets.

Hikvision illegal parking detection cameras can also be configured easily to implement rules that allow parking only during certain times of day, or for a limited time period. This makes the cameras suitable for town car parks, parking bays on high streets, airport pick-up bays, and other areas where motorists can only leave their vehicles for a short time.

Intelligent technology platform integration via HikCentral VMS

To maximise road safety and to help reduce traffic congestion, all elements of the Hikvision solution are integrated into a single, intelligent technology platform using HikCentral VMS. This brings cameras, velocity radars, servers, and control room infrastructure together to provide a real-time view of traffic incidents across the road network and to speed up response times dramatically.

With video data streamed into the platform in real time, authorities can view vehicles that violate traffic rules, and play back footage to verify what took place, and review traffic statistics at peak demand times. The HikCentral platform can also be integrated with third-party ‘ticketing’ systems that send automated fines and other penalties to vehicle owners via email, SMS, or traditional mail.