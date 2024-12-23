Related Links

A housing estate, built in 2008, features outdated 2-wire wiring. It consists of two buildings, each with 48 apartments. There is one entrance to the housing estate and one entrance to each building.

The previous intercom system was relatively old and unstable, with frequent component failures. Consequently, there is a strong need for a reliable and future-proof IP intercom solution.

Solution Highlights:

  • Easy Intercom Retrofitting with Existing Cables
  • Good Scalability for Easy Addition of New Units or Expansion
  • Remote Access with App-based Features

Solution Benefits:

  • Future-proofing: With DNAKE 2-wire IP intercom solution, residences can now enjoy high-quality audio and video communication, multiple access options, including remote access, and the integration with surveillance systems, providing a more versatile and secured living experience.
  • Cost Efficiency: By using existing 2-wire cables, the need for new cabling is minimised, reducing both material and labour costs. DNAKE 2-wire IP intercom solution is more budget-friendly compared to systems that require extensive new wiring.
  • Simplified Installation: The use of existing wiring simplifies the installation process, reducing the time and complexity involved. This can lead to faster project completion and less disruption to residents or occupants.
  • Scalability: DNAKE 2-wire IP intercom solutions are scalable, allowing for easy addition of new units or expansion as needed, making it adaptable to changing requirements.
