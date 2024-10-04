Related Links

The delegates of Euralarm’s Services Section have elected Dave Wilkinson as Vice-Chair of the section. He follows in the footsteps of Brian Cunningham.

Robert Thilthorpe, Chair of the Services Section, stated, “I’d like to thank Brian for his efforts as the previous Vice-Chair and I am sure that Dave will be given the support that our delegates have always given Brian and I, to help us to move the Services Section to the next level."

Development of service standards

Thilthorpe added: "Dave has been a long-standing contributor to the work of Euralarm and previously held the positions of Vice Chair & Chair of the Security Section from 2015-2019.

Asked about his new role within Euralarm Dave commented: “The Services section has proactively and successfully contributed to the development of services standards and guidance. The work has been focused on the services for fire safety and security systems as well as remote services for fire safety and security."

Services section

Dave added: "When it comes to digitalisation the Services Section is at the forefront of the developments. By monitoring these emerging technologies and identifying the possibilities these technologies offer to our members, along with the challenges they bring to the market, the Services section continues to facilitate innovation. I am delighted to be part of the team.” 

Dave Wilkinson represents the Euralarm member BSIA, the trade association for security manufacturers, installers and ARCs.

