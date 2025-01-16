Following the successful use of its video technology at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in 2024, Dallmeier, a globally renowned manufacturer of video surveillance solutions, together with its subsidiary - Dallmeier Systems GmbH, will again provide video security for the world-renowned Munich Security Conference in 2025.

The 61st MSC - Munich Security Conference 2025, will take place from 14 to 16 February 2025 in Munich, Germany and will once again bring together high-ranking representatives from politics, business and society.

Munich Security Conference (MSC)

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is one of the world’s major forums for debating international security policy. Naturally, such an event places very high requirements on the security technology used.

In addition to specific indoor areas of the Bayerischer Hof and Rosewood hotels, extensive outdoor areas, such as access roads and public squares also require temporary surveillance to maintain an overview of complex security situations.

The technology of the Regensburg-based manufacturer Dallmeier has already proven itself in the MSC 2024 – especially the patented ‘multifocal sensor technology’ is suitable for these specific requirements.

Innovative technologies for maximum security

As in 2024, the MSC 2025 uses a comprehensive system of conventional video cameras from the Domera® family and several multifocal sensor cameras from the Panomera® series.

With up to eight lenses and video sensors in one optical unit, the Panomera® cameras provide a particularly good overview of large spatial contexts with consistently high resolution, even in distant image areas.

This combination minimises technical requirements and maximises the overview – a solution that is particularly advantageous for large events, such as the MSC.

AI-based video analytics technologies in cameras

Dallmeier Systems also provides on-site technical staff throughout the event

In addition, AI-based video analytics technologies in the cameras ensure that flows of people and gatherings can be monitored alongside the overall view.

Movement patterns, numbers of people and critical events are automatically detected, allowing proactive alarms to be triggered and reducing the burden on security personnel. Dallmeier Systems also provides on-site technical staff throughout the event to ensure smooth operation.

Trust in “Made in Germany”

The renewed cooperation with the Munich Security Conference is based on the positive experience of the last MSC and, not least, on many years of cooperation in the police sector.

Prominent projects include security solutions for the Munich Police Headquarters (PPM), the Oktoberfest and numerous installations in German cities, such as Ingolstadt, Augsburg, Regensburg and Würzburg.

Dallmeier's key role in the security of MSC

“We are proud to once again contribute to the security of the Munich Security Conference with our technology,” explains Roland Feil, Managing Director of Dallmeier Systems GmbH, which was commissioned with the implementation and support.

Roland Feil adds, “Our technology combines high-resolution surveillance for optimal overview and precise situation control with AI-supported analysis methods that enable advanced functions, such as people counting and event-based alerting.”