It is normal for us all to have high expectations when it comes to our utilities. Lights should always turn on when we flip the switch, clear water to run when we turn on the sink, and our smartphones always have a signal. For most Americans, these utilities are very reliable, and we expect them to work 100% of the time. Our utilities are part of our critical infrastructure, which means they need to maintain reliability for our lives to be uninterrupted. To protect this infrastructure multiple layers of defense are required. One important challenge is staying ahead of the cyber-threats and understanding the tactics, techniques, and procedures of threat actors. Implementation of cybersecurity best practices, training, testing of training, log management, and reporting on controls day in and day out are just a few examples of what it takes to stay ahead of cyber-threats.