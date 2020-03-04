In the event of an emergency, the role of the security system will vary, but ultimately its job is to facilitate a quick and efficient response to minimise exposure. It is defined as the combination of staff and technology (fire, alarm, access control, and video). For example, during an evacuation, staff may use the technology to remotely open doors and determine the safest route out. I believe the most important component of the security system is the people. Everyone has a job to do, and the faster it’s done, the less risk we’re exposed to. Responding quickly means that staff know exactly what needs to be done, which I believe is the biggest challenge. While there are detailed plans, they are hidden within documents, located online or in a binder. The result is a loss of valuable time, figuring out what to do, during a life or death situation.