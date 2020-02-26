While at IBM I was responsible for the analytics on the mainframe worldwide marketing strategy. One of the solutions in my portfolio included real-time scoring. It “scored” the transactional data (for example, credit card transactions) as they were created; the value was more accurate insights as the data was current. For the security market use case, the same is true, the faster we can access real-time situational data the more insight we have in how to respond to an emergency. The key is having a complete picture. You may already have the access control, video surveillance and property management data, but to complete the picture, you also need the data on operational staff. The challenge is that much of that data is still locked in checklists and logbooks, making it old and questionable. With real-time access to the physical operating data, you could respond smarter and faster than ever before.