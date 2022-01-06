Toucan, a pioneer in indoor and outdoor smart home technology, announces the Toucan security light camera with radar motion detection, alongside Toucan connect, a video conference product line with three new products – Toucan conference system HD, Toucan conference speaker, and Toucan stream webcam.
The company continues to lower the barrier for homeowners’ accessibility to smart home technology with weather-resistant, easy-to-install, and use options to increase home security.
Managing home security
The Toucan security light camera is designed to be sleek and compact with a built-in super bright 1200 lumens security light, accurate radar motion detection, crystal-clear night vision, 1920 x 1080 Full HD video, and 110 dB siren. The security light connects via WiFi and can be powered from any electrical outlet with the capability of 24/7 recording.
Toucan also upgraded its existing Toucan smart home product line, including the Toucan wireless video doorbell and Toucan outdoor/indoor wireless security camera, with a new extra-large built-in 6500 mAh rechargeable battery to improve performance. All Toucan smart home products can be controlled through the Toucan smart home app, allowing the user to manage home security from the convenience of their smartphone.
Smart home security
Toucan also offers 24 hours of free ‘look back’ footage, with the option to purchase extended cloud storage
This includes instant alerts when motion is detected, customisable motion zones, two-way audio, pre-recorded messages, on-demand video and photo capture, video encryption for privacy, and the ability to activate the siren alarm and/or call for help in case of an emergency. Toucan also offers 24 hours of free ‘look back’ footage, with the option to purchase extended cloud storage starting at $2.99 per month. The paid subscription plans cover multiple cameras at multiple locations.
“We continue to differentiate our smart home security products from the many options on the market by offering advanced, but easy-to-use technology, at an affordable price,” said Mitchell Kuan, VP at Toucan. “That’s why we expanded our smart home technology solutions with the new video conference product line to support everyone now working from home. The home has now become a place to safeguard valuables and stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues.”
Video conference system
Toucan designed its new video conference system to be the perfect companion for work-from-home meetings and remote meetings with colleagues, with a plug-and-play interface to get video conferences up and running quickly and effectively.
The Toucan conference system HD includes a conference speaker with four built-in microphones featuring real-time echo cancellation, a removable wide-angle conference camera with an 89° field of view offering a full 1080P HD at 60 frames per second to place anywhere and show everyone and a 5 Watt speaker for quality sound. The conference system connects via Bluetooth or USB to input additional data. Toucan also offers its conference speaker and stream webcam as separately sold products for anyone looking to get started with a premium speaker or webcam at an affordable price.