As companies continue to explore how to safely return office staff in a post-pandemic environment, Uponor North America (Uponor) is giving its office employees the flexibility to work their own way.
The Apple Valley, Minnesota-based PEX pipe manufacturer is introducing Flexible First, an employee-centric model that empowers staff to choose the working pattern that works best for them.
Flexible First offers three ways for office staff to work, called ‘personas’:
- Resident – Employees working in an Uponor office, at least four days a week.
- Hybrid – Employees who may come into the office, up to three days per week.
- Remote – Employees that work from locations that aren’t near an Uponor office.
Flexible First
The company built its Flexible First model, after more than 100 hours of employee-led focus groups
The company built its Flexible First model, after more than 100 hours of employee-led focus groups, panel discussions, and the development of a culture team. Using this data, the company established a multi-phased plan for introducing the future of office work at the company.
Jen Hauschildt, the Vice President of Human Resources, Uponor North America, said “As we plan for our post-pandemic world, it is essential to evolve with the changing times that are defining what the future of work looks like.”
Offering employees more flexibility
She adds, “For most people, going back to a traditional work environment doesn’t make sense. Employees want more flexibility. By working with our employees to define a new way of working that fits for them and for our business, we are showing our strong commitment to both the employee and customer experience.”
Since the month of March of 2020, the majority of the company’s office-based employees has been working remotely and has demonstrated a high level of productivity. The company has determined that Flexible First will be its ‘new’ normal for work indefinitely.
Redesigned office space
Jen Hauschildt further stated, “No matter what our working environment looks like, Uponor employees embrace our core values of Connect, Build and Inspire. These values define and motivate how we work with each other, our customers, and our communities.”
Uponor is planning to introduce a redesigned office space in late 2022 or early 2023
Flexible First goes into effect in early 2022. Uponor is planning to introduce a redesigned office space in late 2022 or early 2023 that will feature ‘neighbourhoods’ or shared spaces for functional teams to collaborate, while in the office.
Workspace reservation through scheduling system
Hybrid employees, including leaders, will reserve a hoteling workspace through a scheduling system, for the days they plan to work onsite, rather than having a dedicated workspace. The company has also developed an intranet site that provides resources, to help guide employees with this new way of working.
Jen Hauschildt concludes, “Implementing a Flexible First work approach is the right thing for us to do to deliver a great employee experience, retain and recruit key talent, and keep Uponor moving forward into the future.”