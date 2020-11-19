Smarter Security, uniquely differentiated and recognised as a global provider of intelligent entry and access control solutions, proudly welcomes a new member to its continuously expanding team. Kevin Kolego was recently announced Director of Federal Solutions Sales to drive sales initiatives within the Federal Government space.
Kevin brings a tremendous amount of leadership and sales expertise, as well as vast knowledge and understanding of the US Government’s procurement process including contracting, acquisitions, program management, procurement, and test and evaluation.
Appointment to drive sales and awareness
As Director of Federal Solutions Sales, Kevin Kolego will work with customers to continue driving awareness, conviction, conversion, and new business. He will also advance sales through integrators partnered with Smarter’s business partners and end users, gaining knowledge and understanding of product needs within the Federal Government vertical.
“Kevin is a tremendous addition to the Smarter Security team. He is extremely well-qualified to help our Federal customers elevate their security posture with the Smarter Security Platform. It is the only COTS solution that can proactively combat Insider Threats, which to date has been a significant challenge,” states Jeff Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smarter Security.
Deep experience with mission critical technologies
Threats are complex and dynamic, yet other solutions are static and unable to comprehend contextual data"
Jeff adds, “Threats are complex and dynamic, yet other solutions are static and unable to comprehend contextual data. Kevin’s deep experience with mission critical technologies in the Government will impact both our national security and our company’s success.”
Kevin joins Smarter Security from Stanley Black & Decker and has previous experience in the security industry with Dormakaba, formerly a part of Stanley Security. Prior to Dormakaba, Kevin graduated from and received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
Security services and US Navy veteran
He served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy (USN), and received his Master’s degree in Business from Old Dominion University in 2004. Kevin went on to serve various roles for the Navy, including 2 overseas tours and 4 deployments around the globe supporting Navy’s Special Forces/SEAL teams as an Officer-in Charge and Liaison Officer.
Following his 20 years of service in the United States Navy, Kevin served as a Government Civilian for the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and was a member of the U.S. Army Acquisition Corps, serving as the Director of C4ISR.