Automatic Systems, a manufacturer of pedestrian and vehicle entrance control access systems, is pleased to unveil its Virtual Showroom. This 3-D immersive virtual experience brings visitors up close and personal with all of Automatic Systems’ pedestrian product lines.
Easy tour navigation
The Showroom was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a halt to in person trade shows and customer visits. It enables visitors to take an in-depth tour of seven separate showrooms. On display are the various series of pedestrian products ranging from discreet and elegant swing gates, to full-height security turnstiles. Specifically, showcases include the SlimLite entry level speed gate, SlimLane swing obstacle speed gate, SmartLane retractable door speed lane, TriLane turnstile, TRS full height turnstile, RevLock revolving door, and ClearLock Series security portals. The vehicle portion showing the vast automatic vehicle gates that Automatic Systems offers is currently under construction and will be available for consultation in the coming weeks.
Automatic Systems is here to support our integration partners, security consultants and end users"
This web-based Virtual Showroom can be accessed anytime, anywhere from a PC via this simple link https://showroom.automatic-systems.com. Visitors simply sign in, using the language option of their choice, and can then easily navigate their tour using their mouse. The turnstiles actually open up, allowing the visitor entry into that specific showroom. Once inside, a detailed dropdown menu is also accessible that provides detailed information including product features, applications, descriptions, technical specs and dimensions.
Augmented Reality App
Once visitors have found the product of their choice in the virtual showroom, using their mobile device, the Automatic Systems Augmented Reality App, which is available for download from the App Store or Google Play, allows them to insert Automatic Systems equipment into an image of their own facility’s environment. This creates a rendering that will show how the entryways would look with the pedestrian products in place or which automatic vehicle gate will best suit the perimeter or parking area. Visitors can even share the rendering with others by saving the image in their project folder and then distributing.
“Automatic Systems is committed to our customers and our customer relationships,” says David Enderle, VP of Sales. “Our newly developed Virtual Showroom is indicative of that commitment. The COVID-19 era has seen a huge transition from in-person meetings to virtual ones. Now, as always, Automatic Systems is here to support our integration partners, security consultants and end users. Our Virtual Showroom will keep them up-to-date on our various entrance control access solutions tailored specifically to their needs.”