With foreign travel remaining uncertain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK staycation market is set to boom. In fact, new research has found that 83% of British travellers would prefer to holiday in the UK rather than travel abroad this year, bringing a much-needed boost to the country's hospitality sector.
This coupled with Brexit, rising costs of oversea travel and the fact that people are thinking more about their carbon footprint, means that many investors have been taking advantage of the thriving UK holiday market.
Access control solution
In landscape where reduced touch-points and low operating costs are nothing short of paramount, security expert Mul-T-Lock is offering a tailored access control solution to all hotel, holiday park and short-break property owners.
SMARTair® will replace inconvenient keys with a wireless locking system operated by smartcards
SMARTair® is a modular and fully scalable access control system that offers an intelligent, yet simple, step up from keys. For hotels and home rental properties in particular, SMARTair® will replace inconvenient keys with a wireless locking system operated by smartcards and even smartphones when used in conjunction with Mul-T-Lock’s Openow™ app.
Physical locking systems
With so many businesses in the leisure and tourism industry needing to cut operational costs and provide a safe and hygienic service to customers, SMARTair® does away with the need for manned receptions and touchscreens by putting the onus of checking in right in guests’ hands, with security still being closely monitored and operated by system managers.
With SMARTair®, lost cards can be cancelled, and replacement cards reprogrammed for increased guest security. The system can be tailored to meet each building’s needs and can be reprogrammed using the latest in access control management software as those needs evolve, without having to replace any physical locking systems – making it a cost effective and straightforward solution for all holiday properties.
Energy saving devices
System managers can be anywhere in the world when controlling access rights
With no hardwiring, the system can be installed at low cost with minimal disruption to a business. Designated system managers can also monitor and control access rights – allowing guests access when needed and revoking access once they check-out. The SMARTair® product portfolio also includes energy saving devices for mounting on guest room walls and in-room safes.
By utilising the Openow™ app, business owners, facilities managers and security administrators can instantly send, revoke or update virtual keys from the designated SMARTair® software or web browser allowing guests to access properties and rooms via their smartphone.
System managers can be anywhere in the world when controlling access rights, making the whole process more convenient and secure for everyone. This also significantly reduces whole life costing, as it removes the need to replace key cards when they are lost or accidentally taken home by guests.
Organising virtual keys
Openow™ makes it easy for business owners to organise virtual keys inside the app
An added bonus, Openow™ makes it easy for business owners to organise virtual keys inside the app, check how long they are valid, and protect them further with an individual PIN.
If they have virtual keys from multiple sites or premises, Openow™ easily handles those too, with no time wasted wondering where key cards were left and no more appointments to pick them up or have them revalidated.
Mul-T-Lock’s SMARTair® system with Openow™ app is the perfect solution for hotels and holiday parks with a high volume of visitors and subcontractors. It is built for businesses where third-party contractors are always on-site, hospitality venues that offer rooms for hire, and boutique hotels or home rental with no manned receptions.