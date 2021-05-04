LenelS2 introduced its indoor location subscription-based service for businesses and other organisations using LenelS2’s BlueDiamond™ mobile app version 2.1.8 for smartphones.
Touchless solutions
This new premium mobile app service complements LenelS2’s touchless access solutions by providing users with: the ability to quickly pull up a map to determine the current location within a building, search for points of interest, use turn-by-turn directions for efficient navigation and unlock doors directly from a building map.
The service is an advanced solution in Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program. LenelS2, an advanced security systems, and services company is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building, and cold chain solutions.
Efficient building navigation
“Our new BlueDiamond Indoor Location service raises the bar for mobile credential app capabilities. BlueDiamond mobile credential holders can confidently find their way within buildings, enabling easier, more efficient building navigation,” said Ernie Chan, General Manager, BlueDiamond and Value-Added Services, LenelS2.
“This new capability expands the ways credentialed users experience touchless access control, including unlocking doors in their path.”
Unlock with voice commands
For customers utilising the LenelS2™ OnGuard® or NetBox™ access control security systems, the Indoor Location service provides app users with convenient facility-wide navigation.
From corporate campuses to entertainment venues, hospitals, convention centres, and more, users can quickly get directions by pulling up a map from their smartphone to show their current location and search for points of interest such as meeting rooms, exits, and more.
Users can also unlock doors using voice commands for an enhanced touchless access experience
In combination with BlueDiamond readers, users can also unlock doors using voice commands or other app features for an enhanced touchless access experience.
Compatible with various technologies
The Indoor Location service is hardware-agnostic, allowing it to work with various technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and virtual beacons. Organisations can digitise facility maps and define dynamic points of interest. The beacons deployed throughout the facility enable the app to triangulate the smartphone’s location for display on the map.
The Indoor Location service joins the recently announced Contact Notification service as part of BlueDiamond mobile app version 2.1.8 that also includes a variety of non-subscription-based updates to improve the access control and user experience.