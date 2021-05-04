With resistance to attack and extreme weather, wire-free installation and battery-powered operation, the new SMARTair i-gate Electronic Padlock is built for use almost anywhere.
This new device in the SMARTair wireless access control range enables facility managers to add real-time control to non-electrified gates, cupboards, cabinets, closets, crates and more, wherever they are and whatever the climate.
SMARTair i-gate Electronic Padlock
For many organisations, security and access needs to not stop at the perimeter door. Yet, finding reliable locking devices that are easy to operate with an electronic access system can be difficult. Gates and outbuildings are hard to reach with cabling. Access devices may not have the resilience required for reliable operation outdoors. The i-gate is built to meet these challenges.
“The new SMARTair i-gate Electronic Padlock helps our customers extend wire-free control to new access points,” said Félix Morán, SMARTair Product Manager at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEA.
Adaptable locking devices
Félix Morán adds, “It can be instantly moved to wherever a resistant, adaptable locking device is needed. Site managers no longer need to worry about outbuildings, gates, cupboards and more, because they can monitor and control access to them electronically, remotely and in real time, when needed.”
Upgrading an existing padlocked closure involves simply swapping the devices and integrating i-gate Padlock into an existing or new SMARTair wireless access control system. No drilling or wiring is required. The SMARTair i-gate Padlock is available in a contemporary black finish with stainless steel shackle.
Remote control via SMARTair Web Manager
Exterior and interior openings previously unsuited to electronic access control can now be controlled and monitored from a familiar software interface, including remotely from the SMARTair Web Manager.
The SMARTair i-gate is compatible with any SMARTair system management option – Standalone, for basic access control functionality, Update on Card, Openow, for access management and unlocking via smartphone, and Pro Wireless Online, for real-time management of every door and system user.
Compatible with standard proximity credential technologies
The new SMARTair i-gate padlock is robust enough for almost any climate conditions. It has a watertight cover (IP68 rating) and an internal cylinder with Durability EN 15684 Class 6 Certification. It is battery-powered and works with all standard proximity credential technologies, including MIFARE, DESFire and iCLASS, as well as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).
When combined with Openow, the mobile solution for SMARTair, users no longer need to carry a separate card or fob credentials. Instead, their phone stores secure virtual keys that can be issued, amended or cancelled at any time.
Mobile access
No one wastes time collecting or validating an access card, because they can unlock the new SMARTair i-gate Padlock with a smartphone. With Openow, if one is carrying a phone, they are already carrying their keys.