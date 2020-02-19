Navata Road Transport, a road logistics service provider, established in the year 1982, by founder Late Parvataneni Subhas Chandra Bose, now occupies a place of pride among the leading Road Transport Organisations in South India. Navata is spread across a network of 672 branches across India. Warehouses and distribution centers are an integral part of a hub and spoke operations at Navata.
HR people at the Navata Road Transport had to manage and do manual work for time-attendance and overtime data. With manual work, data are prone to error. With error-prone data, it was difficult for them to proceed for salary payment. Not only this, but centralised monitoring of time-attendance data of employees of 20 locations across Andhra Pradesh was a difficult task for them.
As they already had their inhouse application, communication/integration of the time-attendance devices with that inhouse application was the biggest question for them. To communicate with the Linux Server and devices, they required a third party application interface which was not feasible. Established in 1991, Matrix is a provider of Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises.
As an innovative, technology driven and customer focused organisation, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries. With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems - Video Management System, Network Video Recorder and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance systems as well as Telecom solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints.
These solutions are feature-rich, reliable and conform to international standards. Having global footprints in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa through an extensive network of more than 2,500 channel partners, Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer. Matrix has gained trust and admiration of customers representing the entire spectrum of industries. Matrix has won many international awards for its innovative products.
With extensive analysis of the existing system and Navata’s requirements, Matrix came up with the solution to provide Door Controllers. Matrix Door Controller comes with built-in API for system integration. It directly pushes all the entry and exit records to the company’s Linux server. In addition to that, the customer can command and control the devices now through the inhouse Attendance Management and Payroll Application which was not possible earlier.
Elimination of the errors has been possible in the data of Time-Attendance and overtime
So, there is no requirement of any additional dedicated server for the interface with Matrix’s Door Controllers. Ultimately, these Door Controllers have overcome the challenge of communication with the company’s Linux server. By overcoming the challenges of the entire system, the customer enhanced the productivity of the employees and can effectively use the resources.
After acquiring the solution from Matrix Comsec, Navata got the efficiency in Time-Attendance management. Elimination of the errors has been possible in the data of Time-Attendance and overtime. Now, employees get an accurate and timely salary at Navata Road Transport after the atomisation of Time-Attendance record and calculation. This increased the productivity of the employees because of the accurate data. This also made the HR work smooth and hassle free. Through live monitoring, centralised control of all the 20 sites has been taken.
Product Offered: COSEC DOOR FOT
A Door Controller with higher storage capacity and touch sense keypad. It identifies the user in less than one second. With multiple connectivity options like 3G/4G/LTE it gives flexibilities with the customer’s existing system and therefore, reduces installation and maintenance cost.