Another digital access innovation from ASSA ABLOY has been recognised in prestigious awards. At the 25th Kings Excellence Awards, dedicated to products and solutions for the safety and security industry, iDFace from Control iD, an ASSA ABLOY brand, won Best Biometric Product of the Year.

Part of a suite of digital access solutions from the experts at ASSA ABLOY, this award-winning new facial recognition reader works with Impro’s Primo access control platform, a flexible, scalable digital access solution designed for medium-sized and large businesses.

ASSA ABLOY’s commitment

iDFace is an innovative facial recognition reader with Vision AI and a host of useful functionality

The award recognises ASSA ABLOY’s commitment to excellence in security: iDFace is an innovative facial recognition reader with Vision AI and a host of useful functionality. It can detect faces up to 6ft. (2m) away in total darkness and offers multi-language support within the centralised Primo platform.

The user-friendly interface, coupled with analytics which enhance decision-making, enables security personnel to monitor and manage access rights efficiently, and respond promptly to any unauthorised entry attempt or security breach. The 2024 Kings Excellence Awards jury comprised diverse access and safety experts, including global pioneers and working fire marshals. The presentation ceremony was held on 29 August, during the Safe-Tech Conference in Mumbai.

Business benefits of biometric digital access

Biometric solutions offer a reliable way to implement authentication at premises where access must be restricted and monitored. Users also favour its convenience; they no longer need to carry keys, smartcards, badges or fobs to unlock relevant secure areas. Facial recognition solutions like iDFace also bring the hygiene benefits of touchless entry.

As a result of these advantages, the popularity of facial recognition readers has been increasingly rapidly in both mature and emerging markets.

Biometric access control systems

The market for biometric access control systems overall is sharing growth momentum

According to analysts TechNavio, the market for biometric access control systems overall is experiencing accelerating growth momentum, projected at CAGR of 8% over the next 5 years, driven mainly by emerging markets.

“Led by innovative products like iDFace, advanced biometric identification is no longer the preserve of large corporations with huge security budgets,” says Vishal Maheshwari, Director & Head – Electromechanical & Digital Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions MEIIA.

Benefits of digital access

Maheshwari added: “The award-winning iDFace and integratable software access platform, Impro, bring the substantial benefits of digital access to organisations of every size and type.”

“ASSA ABLOY digital access solutions help businesses confront challenges from sustainability to workflow efficiency, business security and employee convenience. With expert advice from a global pioneer, they can digitalise with confidence and get their access ready for what’s ahead.”