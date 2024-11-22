High-quality skin care products, developed using the latest technologies and manufactured in a sustainable way: the international Babor Beauty Group is represented in more than 70 countries with its sought-after beauty brands.

Research and development, as well as production, take place at the company's headquarters in Aachen, Germany, while filling and logistics are located just a few miles away in Eschweiler. In 2023, the family enterprise inaugurated a cutting-edge production facility here, known as the “Babor Beauty Cluster”.

Use of digital processes

Around half a million jars, tubes, and ampoules are filled there every day, and logistics and shipping are also handled on-site. A special feature of the 60,000 sq.m plant is its extensive use of digital processes for working and operating as efficiently as possible.

The fully networked complete solution from Bosch Building Technologies for safety, security, and building management makes a valuable contribution to this.

Digitalization ensures greater safety and security

The smart solution from Bosch Building Technologies was precisely tailored to meet the Babor Beauty Group’s requirements. It integrates, among other things, fire protection, intrusion alarm and access control systems, as well as a video security solution for safeguarding the perimeter and premises.

The AI-based video security solution analyzes every captured image while using predefined rules and only triggers an alarm if at least one of them is met. This avoids false alarms, thus enabling even more effective security management.

Digital visitor management system

The solution from Bosch Building Technologies also includes a digital visitor management system that saves time with a self-registration function.

It ensures fast, frictionless reception of guests and tradespeople and includes audit-proof archiving, which significantly eases the workload of Babor’s operating team.

User-friendly access control

Another highlight is the smart truck and parking space management with licence plate detection for user-friendly access control.

Properly secured loads are also automatically documented. The moment a truck enters a predefined loading zone, an intelligent recognition function initiates video recording to providing comprehensive documentation of the process.

Management system for control across sites

The Babor Beauty Group’s technical operations and facility management team is responsible for both the company’s headquarters in Aachen and the production and logistics cluster in Eschweiler.

The safety and security systems of both sites have therefore been integrated into the “Building Integration System 360” from Bosch Building Technologies.

Integration of future site extensions

This centralised management platform provides control of all building systems, enabling Babor Beauty Group's operations and management team to respond efficiently to security-related events. The solution is also flexibly scalable to facilitate the integration of future site extensions.

Bosch Building Technologies will operate this complete solution for the next ten years within the scope of a build-operate-transfer model.