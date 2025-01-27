Download PDF version Contact company
ASSA ABLOY has acquired Uhlmann & Zacher GmbH (Uhlmann & Zacher), a German supplier of access control handles and knobs and corresponding software.

"I am very pleased to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Electronic locking systems

"We are thrilled to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. With over 30 years of expertise and a strong reputation for innovation in electronic locking systems, it is a perfect addition to our portfolio,” says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the EMEIA Division.

"This acquisition enhances our ability to serve customers in Germany and internationally. Together, we look forward to driving even greater value for our customers."

Uhlmann & Zacher

Uhlmann & Zacher was established in 1990 and has some 110 employees. The main office and factory are located in Waldbüttelbrunn, Bavaria, Germany. 

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 21 (approx. MSEK 240) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

