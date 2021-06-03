Smarter Security, Inc. proudly announces GSA’s approval of the ReconaSense PACS Infrastructure for FICAM (Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management), meeting and exceeding the highest level of requirements for securing government agencies and military installations.
Physical access control system
ReconaSense is the first Risk-Adaptive Physical Access Control System (RAdPACS) using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Mercury hardware that is certified to validate Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and PIV-I for federal employees and contractors utilising high-assurance credentials for physical access.
This development provides contextual authorisation and mission-focused management of physical interactions between authorised personnel, resources, and federal facilities for the first time.
Real-time analytics
Designed for user-definable environments, ReconaSense’ open architecture and real-time analytics provide practitioners with a standard toolkit for custom applications and advanced access control requirements.
Executive VP Clayton Brown said, “In fewer words, federal facilities can control access based on the real-time situation without hiring more guards or programmers.”
Proactive security postures
ReconaSense is architected to provide physical security with the same interoperability, analysis, and adaptivity saw throughout the rest of the enterprise. These modern control capabilities enable the next generation of security practitioners to build proactive security postures that better protect personnel, resources, and facilities against traditional, existing, emerging, and unforeseen threats.
Multi-layered physical access control
“Risk-based decisions drive management everywhere except where it’s most critical: the front door,” Brown continued. Unlike legacy COTS solutions, ReconaSense provides a multi-layered and risk-based approach to physical access control management.
When permissions are granted based on a combination of factors, practitioners can make personnel safer, assets better protected, and operations more resilient. “Legacy solutions have left practitioners with a false sense of awareness and control,” said Brown. ReconaSense eliminates the resulting vulnerabilities of using static access policies to manage dynamic physical environments with military-grade, risk-adaptive capabilities.
Wide range of applications
Smarter Security’s most recent FICAM certification of ReconaSense enables enhanced risk-adaptive security solutions for a wide range of applications across the military, government, and critical infrastructure.
Applications include but are not limited to; insider threat mitigation, active shooter protection, contact tracing, unmanned entry, CBRN safeguards, agile emergency management, credential provisioning workflows, common operating pictures, smart building automation, persistent lobby screening, etc.