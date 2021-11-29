Genetec Inc. (‘Genetec’), a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions announces Westfield UK has standardised on Genetec Security Center across its Stratford City and London sites. Together, the two locations attract over 73 million visitors per year and generate £2.1bn in retail sales.
“It was immediately apparent that Genetec would be an important strategic partner for us today and tomorrow,” explains Adrian Howles, Security Manager, Westfield UK. “The platform is comprehensive, intuitive and as part of our five-year strategy, the open architecture gives us so many options.”
Unified security platform
The unified security platform is already driving cost efficiencies and economies of scale across the centres’ operations, with further plans to extend its use over the next five years. With a shared platform in place, Westfield UK is now able to manage security functions from centralised control rooms, bringing economies of scale and added resilience to its operations. The common interface has also brought greater uniformity to how day-to-day security issues are responded to across the two sites.
The ability for Genetec Security Center to support a phased migration of security operations to the cloud also appealed to Mr. Howles. To maximise return on past investments Westfield UK is currently running most of its security infrastructure within its on-site data centres. However, it is already preparing for greater cloud adoption when existing hardware reaches end-of-life.
Significant cost efficiencies
Another is the adoption of Genetec Mission Control and Genetec Clearance to streamline processes
“Knowing the system is cloud-ready and can support centralised monitoring if and when we need it to is very attractive. We can realise significant cost efficiencies and further improve our high levels of security and resilience,” adds Howles.
Looking ahead, Westfield continues to push the capabilities of its Genetec systems, looking beyond security to find other ways it can add value to the business as a whole. One example is the integration of the Security Centre with Westfield’s Delivery Management System which has automated the granting of access for pre-approved vehicles in and out of the yard. Another is the adoption of Genetec Mission Control and Genetec Clearance to streamline processes, support operators and simplify the GDPR compliant sharing of video footage internally and with third parties.
Front-line security
“Front-line security is an all-encompassing role, so we rely on technology to support our people in responding predictably and effectively to whatever gets thrown at them,” concludes Howles.
“Westfield UK has consistently demonstrated its ability to thrive within a retail and leisure market that is both dynamic and challenging. We’re proud to support them for the long-term with technology that drives smarter ways of working and even greater efficiency,” says Francesco Serra, Genetec Vice President Sales, Europe.