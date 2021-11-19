To comply with regulations for the credentialing of airport and airline employees and contractors, airports have to undertake complex and time-consuming processes to issue and administer badges or face hefty fines.
To help airports of all sizes automate and simplify this process, Genetec Inc. (‘Genetec’), a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announces its new Genetec™ Security Center Airport Badging Solution (ABS).
Multiple different systems
The Security Center Airport Badging Solution provides an industry-first: a simple, out-of-the-box solution for airports that ensures compliance, simplifies the badging process, and lowers the overhead needed to run a badging department.
ABS reduces the need to work with multiple different systems and reduces incompatibility issues. This not only minimises the risk of potential human error that comes with disparate systems and manual processing, but also saves time and increases efficiency.
Multiple disconnected systems
ABS streamlines and automates background checks within an airport’s unified physical security platform
“To manage their badging process and employee background checks, some airports have until now had to resort to a variety of single-purpose systems, while others have opted for complex Identity Management System (IDMS) that tend to be better suited for larger airports,” explained David Lenot, Critical Infrastructure Practice Lead at Genetec Inc.
“While both options allow airports to remain compliant with regulations, these solutions present operational inefficiencies. ABS helps reduce human error that can stem from managing multiple disconnected systems and avoids the complexities of large-scale Identity Management Systems.” ABS streamlines and automates background checks within an airport’s unified physical security platform – Genetec™ Security Center.
Regular identity verifications
With a design based on standards set forth by each country’s regulatory bodies and specificities from security background vetting services and clearinghouses, Security Center ABS helps airports deliver the required information in the correct format to successfully submit and process each employee application, and consistently meet audit and compliance requirements set by authorities such as regular identity verifications via the Rapback process.
All data collected on each badge applicant is compiled and stored within the system. Customised dashboards are included within Security Center to showcase insights such as real-time applicant statuses, and unaccounted for badge percentages so that airport administrators can make more informed decisions, especially when it comes to meeting audit and compliance regulations.