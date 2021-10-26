Surveillance is needed in prisons to protect employees and those incarcerated. Death while in custody often results in the authorities being accused of abuse, neglect, racism and cover-ups. The challenge with video surveillance stems back to privacy; there are some places video is not acceptable. Therefore, areas where there is no visibility require physical inspections to ensure safety. The issue is, there is no way to verify if the inspection was completed, did they go into the back corner and physically check on the inmate or did they merely glance in and walk by? With the latest advancements in technology, we can ensure that even the smallest of areas are physically inspected without the need for video. We can confirm who inspected what and when, adherence to guidelines, and provide the data to prove it, thus making dispute resolution simpler while improving safety without compromising privacy.