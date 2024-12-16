Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The collaboration of Bosch and Genetec™ is bringing even greater benefits to customers with direct-to-cloud integration of Bosch cameras with Genetec Security Centre SaaS, as well as new intelligent detection and enhanced search capabilities available through Genetec Cloudlink™ cloud-managed appliance connections.

Available with camera firmware release 9.40, customers choosing Genetec Security Centre SaaS gain support for Bosch application-specific artificial intelligence (AI) offerings to accurately detect and classify objects, including firearms, persons or vehicles, increase the granularity of metadata to enable faster searches for video evidence, and more.

Cyber security standards

Genetec Security Centre SaaS is a unified physical security as a service key with cyber security

Genetec Security Centre SaaS is an enterprise-grade unified physical security as a service solution with the highest cyber security standards. 

It is built on a hybrid-cloud, open architecture to give organisations the freedom to choose the devices and cameras that work best for their businesses and the ability to continue support of on-premise deployments while incrementally migrating to cloud. It offers massive scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment and operations.

Benefits from visual intelligence capabilities

Bosch cameras feature Intelligent Video Analytics Pro (IVA Pro) to accurately detect and classify objects based on specific goals. The intelligent cameras serve as the foundation for solutions that help secure perimeters, elevate safety for building occupants, and capture data for decision-making.

With support for IVA Pro offerings from Bosch, Genetec customers can benefit from the latest in visual intelligence capabilities. These offerings include edge-based visual firearm detection. When someone brandishing a firearm approaches a location, the video analytics is designed to promptly alert personnel, who can verify the firearm and take proactive measures.

Integration for the latest Bosch cameras

Bosch cameras capture clear metadata about objects in a scene, including object type, speed, colour, and more

Bosch cameras also capture detailed metadata about objects in a scene, including object type, speed, colour, and more. This advanced level of captured data enables more granular searches using the Genetec natural language forensic search. Operators can easily scan the metadata recorded alongside video from Bosch cameras to quickly locate relevant video evidence of an event, increasing efficiency to speed investigation workflows.

Camera configuration and video viewing with Security Centre SaaS is also possible with the new direct-to-cloud integration for the latest Bosch cameras,  including the new Flexidome 8100i, the 3100i, 5100i and 7100i series. By eliminating the need for on-site servers, direct-to-cloud integration reduces costs associated with the installation and maintenance of hardware for a more cost-effective investment for customers.

New capabilities of Bosch cameras

With a commitment to partnership that continues to bring greater value to the industry, we are focused on delivering new capabilities for our mutual customers to leverage the visual intelligence features of Bosch cameras,” said Chuck O’Leary, Vice President of Sales – Video Systems and Solutions in North America.

Together, through the support of Bosch cameras in Genetec Security Centre SaaS, we help customers enhance the safety and security of their locations and quickly find meaningful information in video footage for faster and more efficient responses to potential risks and threats.” 

Hybrid video surveillance deployments

Bosch and Genetec have a long-standing partnership built on delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our shared customers." 

"The integration of Bosch cameras with Security Centre SaaS and Genetec Cloudlink™ provides system integrators and end users with the flexibility to implement cloud-based or hybrid video surveillance deployments using their existing or direct-to-cloud Bosch cameras,“ said Jonathan Doyon, Senior Product Group Director, Security Centre SaaS, Genetec Inc.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Enhanced security with S617 video door station

Enhanced security with S617 video door station
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

In case you missed it

Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth
Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth

Bosch is selling its Building Technologies division’s product business for security and communications technology to the European investment firm Triton. The transaction enc...

In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data
In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data

The information age is changing. Today, we are at the center of addressing one of the most critical issues in the digital age: the misinformation age. While most awareness of thi...

Marin Hospital enhances security with eCLIQ access control
Marin Hospital enhances security with eCLIQ access control

The Marin Hospital of Hendaye in the French Basque Country faced common challenges posed by mechanical access control. Challenges faced Relying on mechanical lock-and-key technol...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

Download
Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Download
Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More corporate news
Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth

Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth
Interface Systems enhances Madan-Russo security

Interface Systems enhances Madan-Russo security
Cequence API security defends retail in holiday season

Cequence API security defends retail in holiday season
Featured products
Hikvision Unveils WonderHub: Revolutionising Interactive Displays for Collaboration

Hikvision Unveils WonderHub: Revolutionising Interactive Displays for Collaboration
Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity

Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity
Hikvision AX Hybrid PRO Alarm System For SMB Industrial Facilities

Hikvision AX Hybrid PRO Alarm System For SMB Industrial Facilities