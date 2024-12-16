The collaboration of Bosch and Genetec™ is bringing even greater benefits to customers with direct-to-cloud integration of Bosch cameras with Genetec Security Centre SaaS, as well as new intelligent detection and enhanced search capabilities available through Genetec Cloudlink™ cloud-managed appliance connections.

Available with camera firmware release 9.40, customers choosing Genetec Security Centre SaaS gain support for Bosch application-specific artificial intelligence (AI) offerings to accurately detect and classify objects, including firearms, persons or vehicles, increase the granularity of metadata to enable faster searches for video evidence, and more.

Cyber security standards

Genetec Security Centre SaaS is an enterprise-grade unified physical security as a service solution with the highest cyber security standards.

It is built on a hybrid-cloud, open architecture to give organisations the freedom to choose the devices and cameras that work best for their businesses and the ability to continue support of on-premise deployments while incrementally migrating to cloud. It offers massive scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment and operations.

Benefits from visual intelligence capabilities

Bosch cameras feature Intelligent Video Analytics Pro (IVA Pro) to accurately detect and classify objects based on specific goals. The intelligent cameras serve as the foundation for solutions that help secure perimeters, elevate safety for building occupants, and capture data for decision-making.

With support for IVA Pro offerings from Bosch, Genetec customers can benefit from the latest in visual intelligence capabilities. These offerings include edge-based visual firearm detection. When someone brandishing a firearm approaches a location, the video analytics is designed to promptly alert personnel, who can verify the firearm and take proactive measures.

Integration for the latest Bosch cameras

Bosch cameras capture clear metadata about objects in a scene, including object type, speed, colour, and more

Bosch cameras also capture detailed metadata about objects in a scene, including object type, speed, colour, and more. This advanced level of captured data enables more granular searches using the Genetec natural language forensic search. Operators can easily scan the metadata recorded alongside video from Bosch cameras to quickly locate relevant video evidence of an event, increasing efficiency to speed investigation workflows.

Camera configuration and video viewing with Security Centre SaaS is also possible with the new direct-to-cloud integration for the latest Bosch cameras, including the new Flexidome 8100i, the 3100i, 5100i and 7100i series. By eliminating the need for on-site servers, direct-to-cloud integration reduces costs associated with the installation and maintenance of hardware for a more cost-effective investment for customers.

New capabilities of Bosch cameras

“With a commitment to partnership that continues to bring greater value to the industry, we are focused on delivering new capabilities for our mutual customers to leverage the visual intelligence features of Bosch cameras,” said Chuck O’Leary, Vice President of Sales – Video Systems and Solutions in North America.

“Together, through the support of Bosch cameras in Genetec Security Centre SaaS, we help customers enhance the safety and security of their locations and quickly find meaningful information in video footage for faster and more efficient responses to potential risks and threats.”

Hybrid video surveillance deployments

“Bosch and Genetec have a long-standing partnership built on delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our shared customers."

"The integration of Bosch cameras with Security Centre SaaS and Genetec Cloudlink™ provides system integrators and end users with the flexibility to implement cloud-based or hybrid video surveillance deployments using their existing or direct-to-cloud Bosch cameras,“ said Jonathan Doyon, Senior Product Group Director, Security Centre SaaS, Genetec Inc.