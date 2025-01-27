DP World Yarimca, one of the largest container terminals of the Gulf of İzmit and Turkey, is a strong proponent of using industry-pioneering technology to deliver unrivaled value to its customers and partners. As the port is growing, DP World Yarimca needs to continue to provide uninterrupted operations and a high level of security.

To address these challenges, DP World Yarimca has embraced innovative technological products, including FLIR's comprehensive portfolio of security monitoring solutions.

DP World Yarimca: An overview

DP World Yarimca is located in the heart of Anatolia, Turkey. The port is the gateway to overseas markets to many Turkish firms and it supports economic activity in the East Marmara region and a large part of Anatolia. DP World Yarimca can berth four vessels or two ultra-large container ships at the same time, making it Turkey’s fastest and most efficient port.

Maintaining safe and uninterrupted operations for its customers is one of the main tasks of the DP World Yarimca port operators, but it’s frequently complicated by illegal fishing, diving, and mussel poaching along the region.

Challenges faced by DP World Yarimca

Illegal fishing and mussel poaching

Harvesting the mussels could also damage the port’s cathodic protection system

Mussels are growing abundantly on the piles that support the port’s berths. This is a main attraction for mussel poachers. Not only is this activity illegal, but it also poses a serious safety risk for poachers as well as for people who are legally active in the port.

Harvesting the mussels could also damage the port’s cathodic protection system, a system that prevents corrosion on submerged and underground metallic structures. “Mussel poachers prevent us from efficiently monitoring our port activity and they potentially interrupt our operations,” says Ismail Karaçam, HSSE Manager at DP World Yarimca.

Delays in vessel maneouvering

In addition, illegal hunters and divers can enter the vessel maneuvering areas and cause delays in the berthing and departure of vessels.

This can cause disruptions in the supply chain.

DP World Yarimca's commitment to security

Since its formation, the port has always viewed security as its top priority. The organisation has always provided the necessary technology to monitor activities from the seaside and to guarantee security and sustained operations at the container site.

When their current security monitoring system reached the end of life, DP World’s security team was looking for a new solution that could help them detect intruders both onshore and at sea.

Finding the right port security monitoring solution

The port security team scanned the market for new technology and learned about FLIR’s visible portfolio

The port security team scanned the market for new technology and learned about FLIR’s visible and thermal security monitoring portfolio through Turkish distributor and integrator IRMARINETECH.

“We had completed port security projects in Turkey before,” says Koray Serbest, founder of IRMARINETECH. “This already instilled confidence in the team of DP World that we could meet their needs. After convincing product demonstrations and proofs of concepts, DP World Yarimca decided to collaborate with us and FLIR.”

Enhancing port security with FLIR’s thermal and visible cameras

FLIR's thermal and visible camera systems have revolutionised DP World Yarimca's approach to port security.

These advanced technologies empower the port's security team to monitor illegal activities during nighttime, inclement weather conditions, and from extended distances.

Monitoring activities at sea and at night

“The illegal fishermen and divers had proven to be very resourceful in their activities,” says Ismail Karaçam. “One of their tactics was to paint their boat black, so they were invisible at night for our current camera systems."

"That’s when we knew we needed thermal camera technology. With the thermal cameras from FLIR, we can now monitor any illegal activity at night, in challenging weather conditions like rain or fog, and from a long distance.”

Detection of intruders and man-overboard situations

The port operators have a 24/7 view of intruders at sea, but they also use cameras to monitor

To monitor the port’s 800-meter shoreline and activities up to 200 meters out to sea, the port invested in FLIR’s thermal cameras, including the FC-Series ID analytical camera, the Saros dome camera, and the M232 pan/tilt marine thermal camera.

The port operators have a 24/7 view of intruders at sea, but they also use the cameras to monitor for man overboard situations and oil spills. The port’s security patrols also make use of a FLIR Scion thermal handheld camera to detect fishermen and divers hiding under the rocks, who enter under the berth in complete darkness.

Perimeter security and container area monitoring

A combination of thermal and visible cameras, like the FLIR Quasar panoramic and PTZ cameras, are used to monitor the site’s perimeter security as well as the activities inside the container area.

FLIR’s wide portfolio and local support

DP World Yarimca was well aware of FLIR’s strong reputation in the field of port security monitoring. Ultimately, it was the visual quality of the thermal camera systems and the ability to offer highly accurate imaging over a long distance that convinced the DP World Yarimca security management team.

In addition, FLIR was able to present a suitable solution for every specific security need and application in the port by bringing in a combination of the company’s wide portfolio of enterprise, perimeter security, and maritime monitoring solutions.

Support and service

The support of IRMARINETECH was a confirmation that DP World Yarimca had made the right choice

The support of a dedicated and local FLIR support partner like IRMARINETECH was a confirmation that DP World Yarimca had made the right choice. “We want to guarantee continued security to our customers, which means that we just cannot afford technical downtime,” says the Security Manager at DP World Yarimca.

“So, in case we need technical maintenance, spare parts, or a quick product replacement, we are confident that we can rely on the support and service from our local partner IRMARINETECH.”

DP World Yarimca's focus on technology innovation

As a firm believer in digital transformation, DP World Yarimca continually seeks opportunities to enhance its physical infrastructure's efficiency.

FLIR stands as a reliable partner, supporting DP World Yarimca's commitment to leveraging technology for future growth and security advancements. The port is actively exploring collaborations with FLIR to implement additional security measures and augment existing systems.

Future collaborations and security advancements

The port is already collaborating with FLIR to investigate how visible and thermal camera technology can bring the organisation additional security gains.

The possibility of detecting fires in an early stage is a valuable contribution to the port’s security strategy

One of the possibilities they are exploring is the addition of thermal boom cameras installed on cranes to monitor the surroundings of the vessels. Another application is the addition of thermal fire detection cameras. Many of the port’s customers are carrying highly flammable products into the port. The possibility of detecting fires in an early stage is a valuable contribution to the port’s security strategy.

FLIR FH-Series R

Thermal cameras like the FLIR FH-Series R can automatically spot small temperature changes in their field of view, identify hot spots before they ignite, and provide an early warning response to avoid a full-on fire outbreak before assets are harmed or safety is compromised.

Upon detection, an alert can be sent to an operator through a connected Video Management System (VMS) for instantaneous assessment and deployment of response tactics.