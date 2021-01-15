HiveWatch, a security fusion startup company that uses multi sensor fusion to help companies respond better and effectively to physical security threats, has emerged from stealth and announced a seed funding round led by CrossCut Ventures, with participation from Freestyle and SaaS Ventures.
Centralising event data
HiveWatch’s platform pulls data from a company’s disparate monitoring systems and security sensors to provide operators a single-pane-of-glass to evaluate and respond to alerts.
By centralising event data, HiveWatch reduces the security program noise that plagues operations, using multi-sensor analysis and machine learning to only elevate events that require a human response.
With years of experience building comprehensive security programs for both unicorn startups and renowned Fortune 500 enterprises, HiveWatch’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Ryan Schonfeld is addressing the biggest common challenge in building an advanced and state-of-the-art global security operations centre.
Security operations platform
“We’re building a platform to make security leaders more aware, more connected, more proactive, and more informed,” said Hive Watch Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Ryan Schonfeld.
He adds, “Noise from the wide range of legacy sensors that exist within most companies’ security infrastructure is only addressed by hiring more people to process the data, resulting in a reactionary security program yielding minimal return on investment. The overarching vision of HiveWatch is to help the security leaders we talk to every day gain the intelligence needed to make their teams more effective.”
Multi-sensor analysis to reduce noise
HiveWatch reduces 90% of the noise that plagues operations centres on a daily basis and allows operators to evaluate the remaining threats as fast as possible.
Instead of operators switching between each sensors’ proprietary software to manually gather situational data, HiveWatch empowers operators by presenting all significant event feeds in one window as an alert comes in.
Vast experience in technology startup execution
HiveWatch is made up of top technical talent from Apple, Bird, Cisco, Disney, and NORAD, who have a broad combined security expertise in advanced military operations knowledge with high-growth technology startup execution.
HiveWatch’s Head of Product, Jordan Hill has previously led multiple teams at Bird to develop machine learning solutions to contextualise hardware and software data for internal safety operations, sidewalk detection, and asset recovery that returned millions of dollars in capital investments and revenue globally.
Enhanced interoperability and visibility
“We were attracted to the background of this founding team, and their history and experience in scaling corporate security systems for high-growth companies like Bird,” said Brian Garrett, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Crosscut Ventures.
Brian adds, “Ryan and Jordan have figured out how to bring interoperability and visibility into an antiquated software and hardware ecosystem. Their approach will make corporate security programs more accessible for both high-growth startups and Fortune 500 enterprises as we enter a post-Covid, data-driven paradigm.”
Building scalable and efficient security programs
HiveWatch is directing their funding to expand their team with new and diverse security leaders and system engineers to accelerate feature releases and onboarding customers from their wait list.
“Interoperability has been a problem in physical security since I started my career more than 30 years ago,” said Ron Rothman, former President of Honeywell Security and a HiveWatch Advisor, adding “The nature of products available today has made scaling security cumbersome. With HiveWatch, you can build scalable and efficient programs by sense making and reducing noise across disparate security sensors.”
