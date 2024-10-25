Entrust, a global pioneer in trusted payments, identities, and data security, announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders’ Quadrant for the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification (IDV).

The Magic Quadrant evaluated vendors across the identity verification market and recognised Entrust as a Leader. This recognition comes after the acquisition of Onfido earlier this year.

Gartner Magic Quadrant

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IDV evaluates vendors on their ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’. According to Gartner, vendors recognised as Leaders "demonstrate a superior vision that goes beyond simply doing more of the same at a larger scale. They also demonstrate strong execution to bring that vision to fruition. They anticipate IDV requirements and in some ways help shape the market.”

The threat of identity-based attacks is increasing in sophistication and scale, enabled by emerging tools such as generative AI and deepfake technology.

Entrust’s IDV solutions

Entrust’s IDV solutions empower businesses across industries such as financial services, governments, and workforce enterprises, with a unified AI-powered platform that addresses fraud threats, enables regulatory compliance, and improves customer conversion at scale.

The IDV solution uses a highly intuitive no-code workflow editor that makes it easy for customers to adapt the solution to their unique needs. With trusted, real identity at the centre, organisations can secure the full customer lifecycle from day one to ongoing customer interactions with an identity-centric security approach.

Innovative digital services

Tony Ball, President, Payments & Identity at Entrust, said: “We believe this recognition demonstrates our commitment to protecting people from malicious cyber-criminals, while allowing businesses to deliver innovative digital services."

"With Onfido embedded into the Entrust portfolio, we now have market-pioneering digital identity verification capabilities, all powered by AI. Digital identity is the key that unlocks online experiences for everyone."

Entrust Onfido IDV solution

Ball added: "We’re making it the focus of our continued investment in security, accessibility and user experience - both for organisations using Entrust and the consumers engaging with online products and services.”

Recently, the Entrust Onfido IDV solution received recognition in 62 of G2’s Summer 2024 Market Reports, earning 13 pioneer badges in categories including identity verification, fraud detection and anti-money laundering.