Codelocks has extended its CL5000 electronic lock range with new Do Not Disturb (DND) models. The new CL5000 DND electronic locks prevent interruptions and unwanted access to locations where controlled privacy is important for people’s comfort and confidence.

The new CL5000 DND electronic locks are particularly suitable for private spaces such as meeting rooms, consulting rooms, toilets and changing rooms.

Locks Do Not Disturb feature

The locks Do Not Disturb feature is activated by pressing the red button on the inside of the lock. When activated, only the Master and Sub-Master codes can unlock the door, ensuring no interruptions or unwanted access.

If a standard User Code is entered, the lock’s LEDs will flash, an alert will beep, and the door will remain locked. To cancel DND functionality, the blue button is pressed, or the inside lever handle is turned.

Operation and clear LED indication

Jo Milne-Rowe, Managing Director at Codelocks, said: “Privacy and confidence have become key priorities for organisations controlling access to their varied spaces. The Do Not Disturb capability creates more confidence and comfort for people, with simple operation and clear LED indication of its status."

"This makes it ideal for spaces where people may feel vulnerable to intrusion, such as changing rooms, toilets, physical therapy rooms, and prayer rooms. These are spaces where stress-free experiences are really important, and our CL5000 DND lock prevents people worrying about interruptions and awkward encounters, letting them focus on their well-being instead.”

Codelocks NetCode® Technology

The CL5000 DND features Codelocks NetCode® Technology which allows the facility owner or manager to set a date and time-sensitive code remotely via the Codelocks Connect Portal. The user receives a NetCode® via email or text for their set duration.

The two models within the range are the CL5010 DND Mortice Latch and the CL5020 DND Mortice Lock. Both are suitable for high-traffic areas, are supplied with CE marked latch or lock, and are available in brushed steel or solid black finishes.

Codelocks’ CL5000 DND electronic lock

The CL5000 DND can be fitted with a Codelocks FireKit to ensure compliance with 30 and 60-minute fire doors standards, and is tested in accordance with BS EN 1634-1 for even greater peace of mind.

Easy to install and program, Codelocks’ CL5000 DND electronic lock generates up to 100,000 openings from 4 x AA batteries, with a low battery warning when batteries need replacing. If batteries fail before they can be replaced, access is gained with the Key Override only.