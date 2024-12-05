Download PDF version Contact company
Codelocks has extended its CL5000 electronic lock range with a new Do Not Disturb (DND) range. The new CL5000 DND range prevents interruptions and unwanted access to locations where controlled privacy is important for user comfort and confidence.

The new CL5000 DND range is particularly suitable for private spaces such as nursing mother’s rooms – a legal requirement for employers in the U.S. – spaces for prayer and therapy, washrooms, and changing rooms.

Ideal access control solution 

The do not disturb feature is activated by pressing a red button on the CL5000 DND’s backplate

The do not disturb feature is activated by pressing a red button on the CL5000 DND’s backplate. When activated, only the Master and Sub-Master codes can unlock the door, ensuring no interruptions or unwanted access. If a standard User Code is entered, the lock’s LEDs will flash, an alert will beep, and the door will remain locked

Matt Welty, Vice President, Codelocks Inc., said, “At a time when privacy and access control are more important than ever for private spaces, the addition of the Do Not Disturb capability boosts users’ confidence and comfort. It is the ideal access control solution for areas where users could feel vulnerable to any intrusion, such as doctor’s surgeries, physical therapy rooms, prayer spaces and lactation rooms for nursing moms."

CL5000 DND features 

Welty added: "It creates a seamless and stress-free experience, allowing users to focus on their comfort and wellbeing without worrying about unexpected interruptions or awkward encounters.”

The CL5000 DND features Codelocks NetCodeÒ Technology which allows the facility owner or manager to set a date and time-sensitive code remotely via the Codelocks Connect Portal. The user’s experience of accessing the space is as effortless as receiving a text message or email with a code.

CL5000 DND electronic lock

The two models within the range are the CL5010 DND Mortise Latch and the CL5020 DND Mortise Lock. Both are suitable for high-traffic areas and are available in brushed steel or solid black finish. The CL5000 DND range is also certified to the 3-hour UL 10C Fire Test standard, for even greater peace of mind.

Easy to install and program, Codelocks’ CL5000 DND electronic lock generates up to 200,000 openings from 4 x AA batteries, with a low battery warning when batteries need replacing. If batteries fail before they can be replaced boasts a battery override function.

