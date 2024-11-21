Altronix, the recognised pioneer in power and data transmission for the professional security industry, is showcasing its expanded lineup of industry-proven technologies at ISC East 2024 in booth 713.

The expanded product portfolio further addresses the evolving needs of security professionals, offering robust solutions for access control, video surveillance, fire, and network management, designed to streamline deployment and better protect critical infrastructure.

Data transmission solutions

“Our latest new power and data transmission solutions further improve system performance and efficiency, while simplifying installation, helping security professionals stay ahead of the technology curve in our rapidly evolving industry,” said Alan Forman, President of Altronix.

Alan Forman adds, “From extending Ethernet reach to providing reliable power in critical situations, our Altronix solutions help sustain continuous system operation with greater efficiency.”

Highlighted solutions

Reliable Power Management:

Circ1ATS: With two independent 115VAC or 230VAC inputs, this Automatic AC transfer switch is designed to ensure seamless power transitions for critical security infrastructure, minimising downtime during power shifts.

CommBatt: UL2524 BDA Power and Backup system designed for emergency response radio systems ensures ongoing communication to first responders, during outages or system disruptions.

Enhanced Connectivity and Remote Monitoring:

LINQ™ Network Power Management: Offers remote monitoring, control, and reporting of power diagnostics, helping optimise performance and quickly address issues, enhancing overall system reliability.

TempoA4: 4-zone activity monitoring/occupancy alert system provides situational awareness by reducing risk.

Extended Ethernet Solutions:

Pace: Extending Ethernet beyond traditional limits, Pace enables connectivity over existing two-wire up to 1000m or structured cabling up top 500m without repeaters, supporting IP and T1L industrial devices over longer distances.

NetWay Spectrum with EBC48: Hardened Outdoor PoE Switch with Integrated rapid battery charger (EBC48) supports extended backup times to deploy IP devices in remote locations utilising fibre optic cabling.

Integrated Access Control Systems:

Trove™ Series: Featuring new integrations with LiftMaster, Axis, and other pioneering brands, these pre-wired, pre-configured solutions simplify installation, offering versatile mounting options to suit varied project requirements in new extended rack mount and scalable wall mount configurations.

Altronix’s latest power solutions

Explore Altronix’s latest power and data transmission solutions firsthand at ISC East 2024 in booth 713, with demonstrations showcasing how they enhance efficiency, scalability, and operational control.

The team of power and data transmission experts will be on hand to discuss how to leverage Altronix solutions to meet specific project needs.