Wilson Bank & Trust upgrades to Hanwha Techwin cameras and recorders to better serve customers and prevent loss

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC, is an independent, community-based bank that began operating in Tennessee, USA in 1987. They have mortgage offices, operations centres, ATMs and branches located in and around Middle Tennessee that serve the city and surrounding rural areas. In total, they have operations and security at approximately 40 locations. One of the keys to their on-going success is their continuous search to improve their offerings. This drive extends to their physical security as well. Starting in 2016, the Bank began to look at upgrading their physical security system with a particular focus on replacing their analog cameras. Upgrading Wilson Bank & Trust’s physical security system The bank had cameras from multiple manufacturers on multiple systems" According to Elvis Huff, the Assistant Vice-President and Director of Security at Wilson Bank & Trust, “The bank had cameras from multiple manufacturers on multiple systems. Most of them were already 8-10 years old, when we began the process.” He adds, “This meant that the image quality was low and we could not get the video retention rates we wanted. In addition, many of the cameras had licensing agreements, so we were paying fees for products that were not meeting our needs.” IT-based, PoE (Powered over Ethernet) cameras Elvis Huff, whose experience prior to joining the Bank includes 12-years in law enforcement, established clear selection criteria at the beginning of the process. The Bank wanted IT-based, PoE (Powered over Ethernet) cameras that could produce high-quality video and did not require licenses. They also wanted DVRs or NVRs that would give them longer-term retention rates, 90-days at a minimum. After investigating their options, Wilson Bank & Trust determined that working with Hanwha Techwin cameras and systems would be the best fit for their requirements. Cyber security as a key consideration During the decision-making process, one of the deciding factors was that Hanwha cameras and systems are manufactured in-house end-to-end. In their view, this was particularly important for mitigating cyber security risks. According to Elvis Huff, “At the time, cyber security and network security issues were frequently reported, as cameras were being compromised for use in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The ability to work with a company that does everything from manufacturing the chipset and camera to developing the software was a game-changer for us. We knew it would give us tremendous peace of mind.” Multi-sensor panoramic and network IR dome cameras They have taken a multi-year approach to satisfy budget and personnel constraints The bank began with a preliminary test at a single location. According to Elvis Huff, “We tested it for about a month and we loved it. The system was easy to deploy and easy to navigate.” Following this, they began upgrading their physical security systems at several branches, ATMs and other locations each year. They have taken a multi-year approach to satisfy budget and personnel constraints. Till date, they have installed new NVRs and more than 600 cameras. Installation and maintenance cost savings By switching to industry standard PoE, IP-based cameras, the bank has realised significant savings with regards to installation and maintenance costs. “We have reduced our installation costs because we do not have to run extra wire. And, we have reduced maintenance costs because the system is less complex and is less likely to breakdown,” explained Elvis Huff. Upgrading the branches has included the installation of several panoramic cameras and network IR dome cameras. PNM-9020V multi-sensor 180-degree panoramic camera The PNM-9020V multi-sensor 180-degree panoramic camera provides up to 30fps at full resolution. These cameras are a favourite of Huff’s for their ability to capture good quality images of a large area. Elvis Huff adds, “I like that I can put them on the side of a building and capture what is going on in an entire parking lot.” Huff has also installed cameras to record parking lot entrances and exists. Recently, this strategy helped as the security team was able to identify a vehicle associated with a fraud case, by using an image of its licence plate captured, as it was leaving the facility. Dome cameras installed For branch and building interiors, they installed a variety of dome cameras, including the QND – 6010R Network IR For branch and building interiors, they installed a variety of dome cameras, including the QND – 6010R Network IR. This indoor camera provides 2MP maximum resolution, 30fps at all resolutions, motion detection, as well as tampering and defocus detection. According to Elvis Huff, “When it comes to capturing images of vehicles, licence plates and transactions, the directional dome cameras cannot be beat.” Capturing high-quality images with hidden cameras The bank has also made use of the XNB-H6241A Network ATM Camera Kit with 8m cable. Elvis Huff has used the kits to install hidden 2MP HD cameras. The fact that the cameras do not disrupt a branch’s aesthetics is important for maintaining a positive customer experience. At the same time, these kits have allowed the bank to capture images that are not possible with a traditional top-down view. Waist-up images, which include a person’s face, can be vital, when it comes to investigating or prosecuting theft and fraud. Having access to images from this angle is already proving to be invaluable. In a recent case of fraud involving identity theft, an individual presented fictitious and forged documents at one of the bank’s branches. “Thanks to the Hanwha high resolution camera, we had a clear image that we were able to use to identify the individual,” said Elvis Huff. Meeting required retention rates with XRN 2011 NVR Each location has a similar setup with cameras connected to a dedicated NVR Each location has a similar setup with cameras connected to a dedicated NVR (network video recorder). At this point in the process, the majority of the NVRs are XRN 2011s. The XRN 2011 NVR supports up to 32 channels and has a maximum internal storage capacity of 48 terabytes. According to Elvis Huff, the ability to store such a large amount of data was an important factor in selecting the XRN 2011 NVR. He said, “It is not uncommon for us to have a 40 to 50 terabyte NVR as this allows us to meet our 90-day retention requirements.” Video used for investigative purposes Elvis Huff also appreciates the fact that the new NVRs send security personnel notifications, when a camera goes down or if storage issues arise. The video captured is used mostly for investigative purposes. Because their NVRs notify them in the event of an error or potential concern, the team can rest assured that they are continuously capturing the information they need to keep the bank secure. According to Elvis Huff, the relationship with Hanwha Techwin has been a positive one. The bank is happy with the upgraded technology, and Huff continues to be impressed with the equipment, stating “We really like our cameras. We have already seen good returns on the money we have invested. They are proving very beneficial in helping us serve our customers and prevent loss at Wilson Bank & Trust.”