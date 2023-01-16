Download PDF version Contact company
With their local partner, 3DX-Ray have announced the successful sale of two units of ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) Portable X-Ray system in Africa. The customer is an important unnamed African Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, and the system has been supplied for use in counter EOD operations.

3DX-RAY LTD, CEO, Vincent Deery said: “We are especially pleased about this sale because it is an important landmark in our sales strategy. Whilst we have been supplying our systems to EOD agencies all over the world for many years, this is the first sale of our recently released highest performing fully integrated system into the African market, which is a fast growing and increasingly important market to 3DX-Ray.”

Fully integrated system

3DX-Ray are exhibiting the ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) system at important Intersec Dubai expo in the UAE

3DX-Ray are exhibiting the ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) system at important Intersec Dubai expo in the UAE, from 17-19 January 2023. The 3DX-RAY ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) is a robust amorphous silicon portable x-ray inspection system.

It comprises, as standard, a detector panel with an imaging area of 430mm x 347mm, a new high penetration 150kV generator, and a laptop along with batteries, chargers, the user-friendly 3DX-RAY ThreatSpect software, wireless communication and transport case.

The AS1(ISC) is simple to use and produces extremely high quality, sub-millimetre resolution images in real time. The system is fully integrated, with a primary display, computer, communications and power supplies consolidated into a single, waterproof rugged case. A secondary display tablet offers high flexibility in deployment to meet the wide variety of user applications and threat scenarios.

Sophisticated image processing software

The combination of technologies used in ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) offers exceptional X-ray imaging performance, 3DX-RAYs renowned advanced materials discrimination, and sophisticated image processing software.

The ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) is ideal for the needs of the EOD community and also for inspection of suspect bags and packages in locations such as mass transit rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia and sports arenas. The system is designed for ease of deployment and use providing maximum imaging capability in one integrated system by first responders such as Police, Military and Private and Government Security agencies.

