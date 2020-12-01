Security is the biggest concern for military facilities. Modern military facilities face a wide variety of risks, from cyber attacks to data theft to terrorist attacks. The Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas for example, dealt with three separate attempted intrusions in a year and a half. In one incident, man driving a stolen SUV entered the base and attempted to exit through a separate entrance, but crashed his car and was then shot by security personnel.
In another incident, just eight months later, the base went on lockdown again before an armed man was taken into custody. Then, in the third incident, seven months later, there was a third attempt to break into the base, this time by a man with known ties to terrorist groups.
Protect sensitive facilities
The man fired at the security guard at an entrance gate and struck her bulletproof vest before she raised the barrier to prevent the attacker from getting inside the base. The base’s security did a good job of preventing any serious damage during these attacks, but with the frequency of these incidents, more modern security may be needed to ensure that the next attack doesn’t end in catastrophe.
Modern times call for modern security solutions, and Helios by UVeye is the perfect option to protect sensitive facilities. Helios is safer, improves security, makes security officers’ jobs easier, works in extreme conditions, and can even identify vehicle passengers with high body temperatures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Helios UVIS uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to inspect the undercarriage of any vehicle that drives over its multiple high-resolution cameras.
Improved safety for facilities
It alerts the user on any irregularities or foreign objects hidden in the undercarriage. Inspecting the undercarriages of vehicles is very difficult for security personnel. Before Helios, there was never an effective solution for under-vehicle inspection, and even if security officers inspect the undercarriage, they may not know what to look for. They may not recognise a threat and allow a vehicle with a weapon, bomb, or other illicit or dangerous item to enter the facility.
Security officers put themselves at great risk by manually inspecting vehicles, as evidenced by the attempted terrorist attack in Corpus Christi in May. With Helios, the security guard can inspect the vehicle from a safe distance by simply looking at the high-resolution images and checking for anything suspicious or unusual in the undercarriage.
Detecting potential threats
- Scanning all vehicle types for undercarriage threats
- Automatic detection of illicit materials below the vehicle on the first pass
- Full integration to barriers, bollards and access control systems
- Driver and passenger fever detection capabilities
No matter how well trained a security officer is, all humans make mistakes. However, with Helios, the chances of human error are greatly reduced. The system produces high-quality images of the undercarriages and alerts the security officer of any irregularities. It will even detect issues in the undercarriage of a vehicle passing through the system for the first time. Detecting potential threats is easy with UVIS.
Works in extreme conditions
The high-resolution images allow a security officer to see the entire undercarriage very clearly to determine whether there is anything suspicious. Instead of manually inspecting the vehicle and putting themselves at risk, security officers can inspect the vehicle from a more relaxed and safer environment and zoom in on the smallest details.
Helios can withstand up to 20 tons per axle, meaning that it will survive being run over by massive vehicles
Plus, Helios provides a side-by-side view of previous scans from the same vehicle if it has gone through the system before to make it easier for the officer to notice any differences. Helios can withstand up to 20 tons per axle, meaning that it will survive being run over by even massive vehicles. It is fully operational at temperatures between -20 and 40 degrees Celsius and is IP 68/54 compliant, meaning it offers full protection against sand, dust, or rain.
Combat COVID-19
UVeye’s thermal sensor can also detect the body temperatures of vehicle passengers, which can identify visitors with potential fevers, improving the safety of everyone on the base. UVeye fully supports 3rd party integration and provides a multiple layer of security for any facility
Integrations made in the past:
- ALPR
- Face Detection / Recognition
- Arm Barriers / Bollards
- VMS (Video Management System)
Integrating to the centralised server provides the capability of connecting multiple systems or lanes across different sites while enabling central management and control via one screen. The centralised management system enables the client to access the different systems deployed and manage the different users and historical data.
Access control systems
The undercarriage of a vehicle is one of the most important parts of the vehicle to inspect, but also one of the most difficult areas to inspect. Helios is the perfect solution to prevent any weapons, bombs, drugs, or other illegal and dangerous items from entering military facilities.
It can make everyone in the facility safer, including security officers, who will no longer need to manually inspect vehicles and put themselves in harm’s way. Integrating with other security and access control systems can provide a multi layer approach to tighten the entry and exit points to any sensitive site while keeping personnel and data safe.